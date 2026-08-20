Love Island winner Lorenzo makes unexpected career move post villa

20 August 2026, 12:41

Love Island's Lorenzo has been negotiating a job since winning the 2026 series
Love Island's Lorenzo has been negotiating a job since winning the 2026 series. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Lorenzo Alessi and partner Julia Majchrzak won £50k and a whole lot of opportunity following this year's Love Island villa. But what is his first job?

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Love Island saw Lorenzo Alessi was crowned winner during this year's series alongside his romanic interest Julia Majchrzak.

Now, £25k richer, and with a pool of job opportunities to pick from, the clothing brand owner has surprised fans with the career path he's chosen.

According to reports, Lorenzo is negotiating his first big work contract and it has nothing to do with modelling, a fashion brand or a TV deal.

The 28-year-old has instead set his sights on becoming a music star and is hoping to become a famous DJ.

Lorenzo Alessi is said to be pursuing a career in music after Love Island
Lorenzo Alessi is said to be pursuing a career in music after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

A source told The Sun: "Lorenzo is hot property and had talent managers queuing up to add him to their roster. He is keen to become a DJ and absolutely loves dance music. His dad has been instrumental in helping him choose a suitable agent who could help take his career global.

"He’s one of the true stars to come out of this year’s series and he knows he has an amazing opportunity."

The sources have added that Lorenzo is "incredibly marketable".

During his time in the villa, Lorenzo dubbed himself Nepo Baby DJ and made other songs with his islanders that ended up going viral on social media.

It's thought Lorenzo is considering signing with an agent that also represents Ant and Dec as well as last year's Love Island winner Toni Laites.

Lorenzo won Love Island with partner Julia but they've already been plagues by split rumours
Lorenzo won Love Island with partner Julia but they've already been plagues by split rumours. Picture: ITV2

The winner's job opportunities seem to be going from strength to strength but his relationship with Julia is already under question.

Just weeks after winning, the couple have been plagued by split rumours with their absence on social media together only fuelling the rumours.

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