Love Island's Lorenzo caught 'secretly saving videos of Jasmine’ and Julia is furious

Love Island's 2026 winners are 'on the rocks' already. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Social media sleuths shared evidence of Lorenzo liking photos of models and saving clips of ex-flame Jasmine as he admitted he's 'still learning how to be committed'.

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Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi has been caught 'secretly saving videos of Jasmine Müller' and liking photos of models on social media, leaving his partner Julia Majchrzak 'angry' and 'embarrassed'.

Despite winning the 2026 series and going 'exclusive' around the same time, fans noticed he had been liking pictures of stunning women on Instagram since getting his phone back, including Bella Salerno, Lene Voigt and Mary HS.

The reality star, 28, was also called out by TikTok users who noticed he had been saving content that told him to "go get your princess Jasmine", causing people to doubt his loyalty towards his new girlfriend.

It's not the first time the Italian hunk's commitment has been questioned as earlier this week he admitted he hadn't even taken his partner out on an official date since leaving the villa.

Julia has been left unimpressed by her partner's actions since leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

Lorenzo was forced to face the music during a recent interview with Capital Xtra after he was quizzed on his controversial actions – and Julia also admitted she was 'furious'.

Speaking of his eyebrow-raising Instagram likes, the Polish bombshell, 26, said: "Guys, this is not funny. He’s already embarrassed me online.

"He had no time to arrange a date in five days, but was sat in bed liking other girls’ Instagram pictures."

Adding fuel to the fire, she checked her own profile to see if her man had even been championing her own snaps, but was disappointed to find he was absent from her 'likes'.

"Did you even have time to like my photos? Guess what guys, he’s not under my Instagram," she fumed.

The Love Island winner is 'furious' at her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Explaining why he was compelled to engage with a string of beautiful strangers on social media, Lorenzo said he was "still learning" to be a committed partner.

The reality star from Hertfordshire has famously never had a girlfriend before, so navigating trust and faithfulness amid his new-found fame is 'tricky', he admitted.

"This is the thing. I feel like why I didn’t want to rush things in the villa.

"We’re not running around getting married tomorrow. I’m learning how to be in a committed relationship, and I’m learning what is acceptable and what is not.

"To be 100 per cent honest, it was pure naivety. I did not think it would be picked up by the press. These are now real-world things that we can experience together."

Jasmine and Lorenzo's flirty friendship is continuing to raise eyebrows. Picture: ITV

As for the TikToks of Jasmine, these weren't addressed during the awkward chat, but social media sleuths have since shared the cringeworthy evidence.

One user named Johnny Flash posted a screenshot proving Lorenzo had saved his photo rooting for him and Jasmine to get together.

While another called Jacob Lucas revealed Lorenzo had also saved a video talking about Kavan being threatened by him when it comes to Jas.

Reddit users had a lot to say about his latest actions, and even told Julia to 'run' from her new relationship.

One fan shared evidence of the star's questionable behaviour. Picture: TikTok

Lorenzo was caught out online by user Johnny Flash. Picture: TikTok

"He’s a weirdo. Saved 8 vids like he never had a chance. Bro was coupled up with her in week 1, he had one chance and blew it," wrote one scathing critic.

"It's still on his mind because he never 'got' her. Once he won her over, he'd be treating her the same way, like when he told Yas he was bored and preferred the chaos," claimed another.

A third added: "Let’s be real—if Lorenzo wasn’t as good looking as he is, people would be saying this is creepy behavior (it is)."

While a fourth declared: "I had a few moments early on where I warmed up to him a bit but once you realize what he's really about it's just a huuuuge no like. I don't even think he's that good of a friend."

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