Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia share relationship update as split rumours rumble

4 August 2026, 13:27 | Updated: 4 August 2026, 16:35

Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia addressed their relationship in a recent interview.
Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia addressed their relationship in a recent interview. Picture: ITV/This Morning

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island star Julia Majchrzak confronted Lorenzo Alessi in an awkward interview as he admitted he 'still hasn't taken her on a date'.

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Love Island winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak have shared an update on their relationship since leaving the villa as split rumours begin to swirl around the couple.

The glamorous pair met in Casa Amor and were crowned 2026 champions following a landslide vote last week, beating Jasmine and Kavan, and Simba and Angelista to the sought-after title.

Since landing back in the UK, viewers have been desperate to see how their sweet romance has developed but many were left disappointed when a revelation about their progress was made live on TV.

Speaking on This Morning yesterday along with their fellow finalists, the two looked uncomfortable as they discussed their flirty fling and hinted there was trouble in paradise already.

Love Island’s Lorenzo responds to questions surrounding dating Julia has fans confused

Host Josie Gibson quizzed the Italian hunk, 28, on how his first date went with the Polish bombshell, 26, but Lorenzo confessed that he hadn't even taken her out yet.

"Where's the date?," a frosty Julia asked as she grilled her man in front of everyone.

Co-host Paddy McGuinness joked it felt "awkward" as the rest of the Islanders laughed it off, but Lorenzo was left frantically explaining himself.

"The date is coming. The date is coming. I've been busy, I've been busy, I've been busy," he stuttered.

"Julia just wants the date. You better pull it out the bag, Lorenzo," instructed Josie.

This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Paddy McGuinness found the whole encounter "awkward".
This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Paddy McGuinness found the whole encounter "awkward". Picture: This Morning

But Julia wasn't joining in on the banter or backing down, complaining: "When was the last time we saw each other?"

"We saw each other... Well I just saw you now?" said Lorenzo as Paddy pointed out that viewers were getting a glimpse of 'their first argument'.

Clearing up the confusion, Josie jumped back in, asking: "Right, where are you taking Julia on her first date?"

"We're going to go somewhere really nice, a rooftop bar," said Lorenzo.

"When? Where's my date? It's been five days. I'm still waiting," a clearly frustrated Julia replied.

"No, look, the date has got a lot of planning involved," assured her partner.

The couple met during Casa Amor and were crowned winners weeks later.
The couple met during Casa Amor and were crowned winners weeks later. Picture: Instagram/@loveisland

Previous to the painful date conversation, both Julia and Lorenzo had reassured fans they were still officially together.

Josie said to Lorenzo: "It has all worked out – and I’ve got to say, there’s a lot of rumours that you’re not together. Are you together – and what is this terminology?”

Lorenzo replied: "As we’ve left the villa, we’re still in the same place, exclusively dating…"

To which Julia chimed in: "Yes, we are still dating."

The Italian hunk nervously explained himself live on TV.
The Italian hunk nervously explained himself live on TV. Picture: ITV/This Morning

Lorenzo admitted it had been a "crazy few days" since the show ended and that he needed everything to "settle down" for progress to happen.

He added: "Then we’re going to go on some lovely dates…"

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