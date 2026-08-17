Love Island's Lorenzo silences Julia break up rumours

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia have put an end to split rumours once and for all. Picture: Lorenzo/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska were Love Island 2026 winners but were surrounded by split rumours as soon as they touched UK soil.

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Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi has been targeted by break up questions and rumours since he failed to take partner Julia Mayska on any dates since the TV show finished.

With many fans of the ITV2 dating show convinced their winners had broken up almost immediately after leaving the villa, the pair with missing from one another's social media feeds as well as pap photos.

Also, Lorenzo and Julia had a rather awkward interview on This Morning which left plenty of their followers cause for concern over their future together.

However, it seems life post Love Island has finally settled down for the couple as the former model silenced the split rumours following them once and for all.

Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia shared a fun date night on social media. Picture: Lorenzo/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Lorenzo uploaded a series of pictures of him and Julia at a festival and we can confirm, the pair were looking hotter than ever.

He captioned the pictures: "Dating 101: backstage at Keinemusik."

The duo colour co-ordinated in white ensembles and even showcased a cute video of them dancing with their arms around one another.

Fans of Julia and Lorenzo were happy to see them together and were quick to comment and compliment.

One Instagram user said: "My favourite!! And my favourite couple."

Julia and Lorenzo were Love Island winners 2026. Picture: ITV2

Another added: "Lorenzo and Julia. My love birds."

The pair were crowned winners of Love Island 2026 and split the £50,000 prize money. Jasmine and Kavan and Simba and Angelista were runners up.

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