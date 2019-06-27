Love Island 2019 Casa Amor islanders REVEALED: Who are the twelve new cast members?

A whopping TWELVE islanders will join the lineup and we cannot wait. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Finally, Casa Amor is here and a whopping TWELVE new islanders will be arriving with the intention of seriously shaking things up for the original islanders.

The best part of Love Island is BACK - Casa Amor is here and ready to break up and make up relationships on the ITV2 show.

It's just been revealed that a whopping TWELVE new islanders will head in, six boys into Casa Amor and six girls into the original villa.

This comes after it was revealed that the original boys will be staying in the villa this year for a change and that the girls will get to experience Casa Amor.

So what do we know about the brand new islanders? We reveal all below...

THE GIRLS

Lavena Back, 23

Lavena Back. Picture: ITV

Brainy Lavena is a business developer who hails from Croydon.

She reckons she'll get on with Molly-Mae, but sees Amber as her biggest competition.

Nabila Badda, 29

Nabila Badda. Picture: ITV

Londoner Nabila works as a hostess and describes her ideal man as Chris Hemsworth as she's a sucker for blue eyes.

The stunner has her eye on Scotsman Anton, so things could get very interesting as he's not romantically involved with his current couple.

She also reckons she will get on with Maura.

Joanna Chimonides, 22

Joanna Chimonides. Picture: ITV

Smiley Joanna is a recruitment consultant and is also from London.

Like Nabila, she also has her eye on Anton as she finds his personality "so attractive" but she admits Tom is her type, looks-wise.

Joanna claims she doesn't do 'game playing' and is very up-front and honest, which is why she reckons her and Amber will be besties as they're both "straight up".

Belle Hassan, 21

Belle Hassan. Picture: ITV

Belle is one of the youngest new entrants at 21-years-old and is from Bromley.

The makeup artist calls herself "flirty" and has a famous dad - actor Tamer Hassan who's been in Game of Thrones.

She claims to hate cheats but says she "definitely fancies Anton" despite him saying he's cheated on every ex he's had?

Jourdan Riane, 24

Jourdan Riane. Picture: ITV

Jourdan is a model and actress who comes from Essex.

She's already amassed a following and has modelled for Elle and Vogue Italia - impressive.

Jourdan has here eye on Michael so this could get very juicy.

Maria Wild, 22

Maria Wild. Picture: ITV

Maria is from Cheltenham and works as a VIP host.

She rates herself a "strong seven or a weak eight" out of ten and she's a sucker for a funny guy.

Anton's the one Maria has her eye on... we're sensing a bit of a pattern here from the girls, maybe even a gameplan?

THE BOYS

Stevie Bradley, 21

Stevie Bradley. Picture: ITV

Stevie is a student from the Isle of Man and is only 21 years old.

He fancies Lucie and Arabella, as well as Maura but claims Lucie is his "number one".

Marvin Brooks, 29

Marvin Brooks. Picture: ITV

Beefcake Marvin is set to set tongues wagging, the 29-year-old is a personal trainer and an ex Royal Navy officer - YES PLEASE.

His claim to fame is that he trains Harry Redknapp, and he says Jessica Alba is his dream girl.

He has his eye on Anna and Lucie, but hates girls who "act stupid".

Dennon Lewis, 22

Dennon Lewis. Picture: ITV

Dennon is a professional footballer from Watford and is set to have tongues wagging.

The fit rates himself an eight out of 10, and says his main turn-off is "bad breath".

George Rains, 22

George Rains. Picture: ITV

Essex boy George is a builder, a proper lad's lad.

The 22-year-old often gets complimented on his jawline and says Kim K is "his type".

So it's no surprise he fancies Anna.

Dan Rose, 21

Dan Rose. Picture: ITV

Dan's a bathroom salesman from Nuneaton and he can't wait to shake things up.

He reckons him and Tommy will be good pals as they're both "a bit of an idiot" but is after Amber.

Ovie Soko, 28

Ovie Soko. Picture: ITV

Ovie is from London and plays basketball professionally for Great Britain - we like.

He's had his eye on Anna "from the beginning" and describes Rihanna and Meghan Markle as his dream women.

