Where to buy the Love Island 2019 water bottle, suitcase and official merchandise

The Love Island website has plenty of exciting new merchandise for you to get your hands on. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

You can now get your hands on a personalised suitcase as well as a makeup range and sunglasses!

Love Island is back on our screens for 2019 and we're so excited for a long hot summer.

And with a new series comes a brand new range of merchandise, and it's not just the famous personalised water bottle that you can buy.

Here are all of the official Love Island merch items and where you can get your hands on them...

The official water bottle comes in three font colours. Picture: ITV

Personalised water bottle

The most popular piece of merchandise from the show is the famous Love Island water bottle.

Every islander gets their own bottle and now so can you for £15.

Like all of the other pieces of merch, you can grab it on the Love Island Shop website.

Official Love Island Water Bottle - £15 - buy here

If you're jetting away to Majorca then the Love Island suitcase could be the perfect one for you. Picture: ITV

Personalised suitcase

The biggest addition to the shop this year is the personalised suitcases.

The white suitcases come in a cabin size (55cm) and a hold size (78cm), and you can have any name up to 10 characters on the luggage in pink writing.

It has the same font as the personalised bottles so you can be totally co-ordinated.

Official Love Island Suitcase - Small £55 - Large £80 - buy here

There's a variety of makeup available, some are yet to launch. Picture: ITV

Makeup

The Loveburst cosmetics range by Love Island has partly-launched, some of the products such as the highlighter and bronzer are currently available for purchase, whereas others aren't.

Coming soon are the eyeshadow palettes which are aptly named 'Hideaway Eyes', the Scene Stealer Metallic Cream Eyeshows and the Glowtime Diamond Body Bronzing Spray.

All the range is perfect for a summer in the sun.

Polaroid have paired with Love Island for a range of sunglasses. Picture: ITV

Polaroid sunglasses

If you're after a new pair of shades for this summer then look no further - Love Island have paired with Polaroid for some great quality sunnies.

Rather than selling a tacky range they've worked to create a super fashionable collection that range from £40-50.

These sleek cat-eye glasses are £45 and come in two colours. Picture: ITV

It includes mirrored aviators, round and oval glasses, some flat-top squared shades and a classy pair of sleek cat-eye ones.

They all come in a range of different colours so there's sure to be at least one pair that takes your fancy.

Love Island x Polaroid Sunglasses - £40-50 - buy here

Personalised washbag

You can keep all of your toiletries together in one place. Picture: ITV

Also on the site is a personalised washbag, which was available last year.

The £12 see-through bag will hold your holiday essentials and will have your name on the side in Love Island pink so nobody will mistake it for theirs.

Official Love Island Washbag - £12 - buy here

You too can scream I HAVE A TEXT when you have a Love Island phone case. Picture: ITV

Phone case

If you want to go all-out islander, then phone case are also available.

There's a huge range of phones that they'll fit as well.

You can grab one for the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 7 Plus, 8, 7, 6 and 6S.

There's also cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8 Plus, S9, S9 Plus and the brand new S10.

Official Love Island Phone Case - £10 - buy here