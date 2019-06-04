Where to buy the Love Island 2019 water bottle, suitcase and official merchandise
4 June 2019, 13:15
You can now get your hands on a personalised suitcase as well as a makeup range and sunglasses!
Love Island is back on our screens for 2019 and we're so excited for a long hot summer.
And with a new series comes a brand new range of merchandise, and it's not just the famous personalised water bottle that you can buy.
Here are all of the official Love Island merch items and where you can get your hands on them...
Personalised water bottle
The most popular piece of merchandise from the show is the famous Love Island water bottle.
Every islander gets their own bottle and now so can you for £15.
Like all of the other pieces of merch, you can grab it on the Love Island Shop website.
Official Love Island Water Bottle - £15 - buy here
Personalised suitcase
The biggest addition to the shop this year is the personalised suitcases.
The white suitcases come in a cabin size (55cm) and a hold size (78cm), and you can have any name up to 10 characters on the luggage in pink writing.
It has the same font as the personalised bottles so you can be totally co-ordinated.
Official Love Island Suitcase - Small £55 - Large £80 - buy here
Makeup
The Loveburst cosmetics range by Love Island has partly-launched, some of the products such as the highlighter and bronzer are currently available for purchase, whereas others aren't.
Coming soon are the eyeshadow palettes which are aptly named 'Hideaway Eyes', the Scene Stealer Metallic Cream Eyeshows and the Glowtime Diamond Body Bronzing Spray.
All the range is perfect for a summer in the sun.
Polaroid sunglasses
If you're after a new pair of shades for this summer then look no further - Love Island have paired with Polaroid for some great quality sunnies.
Rather than selling a tacky range they've worked to create a super fashionable collection that range from £40-50.
It includes mirrored aviators, round and oval glasses, some flat-top squared shades and a classy pair of sleek cat-eye ones.
They all come in a range of different colours so there's sure to be at least one pair that takes your fancy.
Love Island x Polaroid Sunglasses - £40-50 - buy here
Personalised washbag
Also on the site is a personalised washbag, which was available last year.
The £12 see-through bag will hold your holiday essentials and will have your name on the side in Love Island pink so nobody will mistake it for theirs.
Official Love Island Washbag - £12 - buy here
Phone case
If you want to go all-out islander, then phone case are also available.
There's a huge range of phones that they'll fit as well.
You can grab one for the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 7 Plus, 8, 7, 6 and 6S.
There's also cases available for the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8 Plus, S9, S9 Plus and the brand new S10.
Official Love Island Phone Case - £10 - buy here