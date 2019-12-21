Winter Love Island 2020: Latest rumoured and confirmed contestants revealed

Footballer Jay Munro is one of the names who might be flying to South Africa. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

With less than one month to go until the start of Love Island 2020 we look at who might be in the villa on the hunt for romance.

The show is heading to South Africa for it's first ever Winter series, with Laura Whitmore fronting the show in Caroline Flack's absence following an assault charge.

Laura's boyfriend, Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, will be returning with his witty voiceovers.

Applications for the reality series closed on November 30th so here's a couple of names that have been floating about so far...

First up is Jay Murno, a Scottish footballer, TV presenter and ASOS model.

The chiselled chap is pals with former Islanders Tommy Fury, Dom Lever and Josh Denzel.

He also had a mad moment last summer when he went viral as the 'hot door pusher' on The Voice in Australia.

A source told The Daily Star: “Jay will be the one all the girls will be chasing. Just likeTommy Fury, he’s a sportsman, in good shape and has dreamy looks.”

Another name being touted is Ellisi Yayi, a 20-year-old personal trainer and model from Leicestershire.

He already boasts nearly 50k followers on Instagram, probably down to modelling campaigns for ASOS, Nike and JD Sports.

A source told The Sun: “Ellis is over the moon about it – he’s had to be sworn to secrecy about it but he’s been in to meet producers a few times and they love him – he can’t wait to get in the villa.

“Ellis is exactly what the show is looking for and he ticks all the boxes – he will make great television.’

Katie Price's ex Charles Fury, who was pictured on holiday with the glamour model in Turkey in August, has also been rumoured however he slammed the news as 'fake' in an Instagram story.

A source told The Sun Online earlier this year: "He was approached last year but was seeing someone at the time – but now he’s single, producers called him up and asked him to re-audition for the show.

"Nothing’s signed yet and he’s not even sure if he wants to do it but they’re keen to meet him. Katie will be furious when she finds out – he’d have girls falling over him, and he’s bound to talk about what dating Katie was like if he makes it into the villa."

We'll have to see how this one pans out.

Amber Gill landed a £1m clothing contract with Miss Pap after winning Love Island 2019 with Greg O'Shea. Picture: ITV

There will be at least seven other Islanders on the show's opening night on January 12th on ITV2.

According to The Sun producers were keen to find a 'goth girl, twins, a male virgin, a male surfer dude and someone related to the royal family'.

A ‘career girl, an Essex girl and a stripper who must be classy too' were also on the list.

Last year only six people made it to the show from the application process. The other 30 were scouted or put forward by agents.

Geordie beautician Amber Gill and Irish rugby hunk Greg O'Shea were crowned the winners.