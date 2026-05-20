Love Island 2026 cast revealed as rumoured Islanders prepare to enter the villa

Love Island 2026's rumoured contestants have been unveiled. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island series 13 is only a matter of weeks away, but who exactly is heading into the villa this year? Here's the rumoured 2026 cast so far.

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The new season of Love Island will be gracing our screens before we know it, with Maya Jama back in the hosting hot seat and plenty of explosive drama to come.

As series 13 is now officially on its way, it's time to meet this year's glamorous set of Islanders preparing to get their graft on around the pool in their sauciest swimwear.

Speculation over the 2026 cast has been flying around the internet for weeks, hinting at all the stunning singletons who could be jetting off to Mallorca any day now.

But who exactly is entering the villa? Here, we meet every single rumoured contestant searching for 'the one' this summer.

Love Island 2026 cast – meet the rumoured series 13 Islanders

ITV confirmed series 13 of Love Island will return on Monday 1st June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, but fans are still waiting for this year's cast members to be announced.

There are plenty of theories swirling on social media though, with telly sources backing most of them up, so here are the rumoured Islanders for 2026's summer of love.

Aidan Murphy

The first rumoured contestant entering the Love Island villa this summer is a London-based construction worker called Aiden.

One telly insider told The Sun: "As always, they’re not in the villa until they’re in the villa but Aidan is lined up as starting cast or early bombshell.

"He’s brilliant – good looking, great chat, really relatable and got that boy next door charm that viewers love.

"Bosses are narrowing down their opening line-up and Aidan is top of the pile."

Charleen Murphy

Northern Irish beauty Charleen Murphy has reportedly signed up for series 13 of the hit show.

The influencer has almost 400k followers on Instagram and is already close friends with social media star and Love Island icon Lucinda Strafford.

In 2020, she auditioned for the show but never made it through the villa doors.

Now, after splitting from her ex-boyfriend Irish professional footballer Dano Mandroiu, it seems producers have decided the 2026 stint could be the one.

Lorenzo Alessi

Another guy who's lined up to flirt his way through the Spanish summer is Italian hunk Lorenzo Alessi.

Speaking of the rumours he's flying off to Mallorca ahead of the new series, a source revealed: "Lorenzo is in the mix for the new series cast and has had talks with bosses.

"As they always say, no Islander is guaranteed a spot until they’re walking into that villa and bosses have not yet decided upon their OGs or even bombshells."

Grace Avelli

Glamorous Grace Avelli has been plastered all over TikTok as the latest Love Island contestant entering the villa, hinting she's going to appear in the official line-up when it's released.

ITV casting execs have reportedly shown a fair bit of interest in the pretty brunette, and her fan comments online are only backing up the rumours.

Seán Fitzgerald

Teacher Seán Fitzgerald is reportedly also in the mix for Love Island 2026.

The former Irish Gaelic footballer has been 'shortlisted' for the show, according to telly insiders, after making his interest known to ITV producers online.

He's already got a huge social media following, with 94k followers on TikTok and 25k on Instagram, so has a sprinkle of charisma that could win over viewers and his fellow contestants this coming summer.

Ella Rae Wise

The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise is a wildcard that keeps cropping up in this year's sizzling hot rumour mill.

She's posted snaps of herself at Love Island HQ, hinting that she could be heading to Mallorca on the hunt for a new man since splitting from co-star Dan Edgar.

Only time will tell if the reality icon will join the summer series, but it's not beyond possibility.

Remember when Joey Essex made a surprise appearance during series 11 as the show's first-ever celebrity bombshell?

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