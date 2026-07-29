Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

All the Love Island 2026 couples still together from series 13. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island series 13 came to a close with some loved-up couples jetting off into the sunset, but who is still together and who has already split?

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The Love Island villa has closed its doors for another summer season, waving goodbye to a string of loved-up stars hoping to make their relationships work on the outside.

Lola and Fitzy fell head over heels on day one, dropped the 'L' bomb and continued to build one of the strongest bonds we've ever witnessed on TV, while Julia and Lorenzo made the picture-perfect couple.

Jasmine and Kavan endured a rocky road to romance but ultimately became "obsessed" with each other, and Simba and Angelista wowed viewers by actually getting to a good place after his multiple heartbreaking betrayals.

But who actually stayed together after series 13 ended? Here, we look at which couples are still going strong, and who's already split.

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

Lorenzo and Julia - STILL TOGETHER

Julia and Lorenzo took the 2026 Love Island crown and are still together. Picture: ITV

Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak were crowned winners of Love Island 2026 shortly after becoming "exclusive" but without the official label of a relationship... yet.

The pair stole the top spot in a landslide public vote as viewers loved his cool demeanour and her 'crazy' personality, which figures as that's exactly what they both loved about each other.

Judging by socials and interviews since leaving Mallorca, these two are still together and have gone from strength to strength, showing no signs of slowing down.

Their post-villa plans are to build an empire and the Polish bombshell even admitted she wants to live with her man, telling the world: "I want him to move in with me."

Kavan and Jasmine - STILL TOGETHER

Kavan and Jasmine build a really deep bond inside the villa. Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers were so invested in Kavan Murphy and Jasmine Müller's love story from the very start.

Despite an awkward hiccup in Casa Amor with Irish influencer Charleen Murphy, the 21-year-old hunk ended the show madly in love with his 'baddie' from Dubai.

Since landing back in the UK, it's clear the lovebirds are still together from their joint TV interviews and affectionate appearances on podcasts.

They've also shared sweet Instagram stories of themselves kissing, with fans convinced it's the real deal for these two.

Simba and Angelista - STILL TOGETHER

Angelista and Simba won over fans eventually, despite many hiccups. Picture: ITV

Against all odds, Simba Kudyiwa and Angelista Gunda are still together after what's got to be one of the rockiest romances in Love Island history.

He betrayed her trust more times than she could count and spent half of his time in the villa's unofficial 'doghouse' aka on the daybeds.

But the pair put their bad blood behind them and allowed themselves to fall in love ending with a genuine relationship.

Now they've had the approval of their families, we think these two have a real chance at a lasting romance.

Tommy and Yasmin - STILL TOGETHER

Tommy and Yasmin instantly only had eyes for each other. Picture: ITV

Despite one astrologer claiming these two are officially doomed, Tommy Stagg and Yasmin Hadlow have confirmed that they're still very much together.

The Kent beauty had a tough time in the villa, dating both Lorenzo and Aidan but failing to find a deep connection, however her dream Essex man walked in a few weeks before the end and that was it for her.

Since leaving Mallorca, they pair are just excited to swap numbers and go out in the car side-by-side, according to a recent interview.

Speaking of their romance, Tommy said: "We're just excited to get out there and continue things exactly how they are, and keep building something hopefully very big."

Mica and Samraj - STILL TOGETHER

Mica and Samraj confessed their love for each other outside the villa. Picture: ITV

Mica Harris and Samraj Toor two may have just missed out on the final, but the fifth place stars seem pretty pleased they've simply got each other.

After exiting the show, Samraj admitted the two were "happily in love" although not an official couple yet.

"Boyfriend, girlfriend... not yet. But soon to come," he confirmed in a recent interview.

For now, they're planning "a nice dinner date" where they can dress up, plus a trip back to Barbados is apparently in the works for these two.

Aidan and Priya - STILL TOGETHER

Aidan and Priya's friendship turned to romance on the show. Picture: ITV

Aidan Murphy and Priya Jaswal have faced criticism for their friendship-turned-romance but we think these two are actually pretty sweet together.

Currently, they are planning to explore what dating would be like on the outside and although they're not officially an exclusive couple, they want to explore what's between them.

Aidan admitted: "I'm not going to lie, I actually would like to go out and have drinks and go for a meal, to be honest."

But while he's thinking about their future romance, she is just hoping for some guidance, joking: "I think we might need Kav and Jas there!"

Ellie and Finley - STILL TOGETHER

Finley was dumped and Ellie followed him out the villa. Picture: ITV

Finley Maddock was dumped from the villa towards the end of series 13 leaving Ellie Chadwick heartbroken, so she decided to follow her heart and exited the show to be with the Welshman.

Since landing back in the UK, the pair have made some major progress in their relationship and are planning how to make things work between London (where Finley lives) and Scotland.

In a revealing interview, the pair confessed they had talked about Ellie moving to London, although they didn't confirm if that meant moving in together.

They've also admitted they have deep feelings for one another as Finley recently told former Love Island star Tyrique Hyde during a livestream: "I'm in love."

Ellie agreed, adding: "We've not told anyone apart from you!"

Lola and Sean - STILL TOGETHER

Lola and Sean were this year's biggest love story. Picture: ITV

In case anyone was doubting them, of course these two lovebirds are still together!

Lola Deal and Sean Fitzgerald's relationship blossomed from day one of Love Island series 13 and it's still solid as a rock, or so it seems.

Social posts show the two are more loved-up then ever, with Lola visiting Sean's home country of Ireland in recent weeks and she's even discussed plans to move to Dublin herself.

The pair have publicly talked about marriage too, with Ruth Langsford telling Sean during an interview: "Feel free to propose if you want to," to which Fitz replied: "Someday, yes."

Elicia and Ethan - 'EXPLORING'

Elicia and Ethan have been exploring a connection outside the villa. Picture: ITV

Elicia Bailey and Ethan Ellis were never together on the show, but these 2026 Islanders have been 'exploring' outside of the villa.

Maya Jama quizzed the pair during the live final after hearing rumours of a fresh romance, and neither denied it.

Elicia simply giggled, while Ethan said he'd 'give her the exclusive' before confirming to the Love Island host they had been secretly dating on the outside.

Jordan Wilson and Martha Rothwell - SPLIT

Jordan friend-zoned Martha while they were still on the show. Picture: ITV

Jordan and Martha never really got going and decided during their time on the show to call it quits and just be friends.

We can't imagine them sparking up a romance outside the villa with all the fresh flirting they need to do, so we can safely say these two have split for good.

Charleen Murphy and Tommy Murphy - FLIRTING

Tommy admitted to snogging Charleen after the show wrapped. Picture: ITV

Also during the live final, Tommy admitted he had been smooching Charleen Murphy in secret.

The Irish influencer and the Geordie playboy were exploring some kind of relationship, with Tommy adding that he was solely focused on the blonde beauty.

We can't see it lasting though, so we'll be keeping tabs on these two.

Robyn Langton and George Knight - SPLIT

George and Robyn's romance came to an end after filming. Picture: ITV

Robyn and George's relationship had promise during their short-lived time on Love Island but it doesn't seem to have lasted.

Despite reconnecting outside the villa and sparking rumours they were going to rekindle their romance, the footballer was spotted snogging other girls on nights out.

They initially said they were "seeing where their connection goes" but judging by social media they are both lapping up the single life.

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