Love Island 2026 star Mica Harris - age, job and very famous family revealed

1 June 2026, 20:45 | Updated: 2 June 2026, 09:41

Love Island's Mica Harris is one of this year's glamorous series 13 stars.
Love Island's Mica Harris is one of this year's glamorous series 13 stars. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

She's in the starting line-up for season 13, but who is Love Island 2026's Mica Harris? Here's everything to know about the stunning star from her age to her famous relatives.

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Love Island 2026 means summer has officially started, and the first saucy Islanders are strutting their way into the Spanish villa for a shot at romance.

One glamorous girl in the starting line-up for this year's hottest reality show is Mica Harris, who is ready to steal the boys' hearts thanks to her natural beauty and impressive background.

With very a famous family, links to world politics and show-stopping looks, she's bound to become a fast favourite on and off ITV2 screens.

So as she chooses her TV match and tops up her tan, here's everything you need to know about Mica, from her age and her job to her glitzy celeb connections.

Who is Love Island's Mica Harris?

Age: 21

From: Barbados (Lives in London)

Instagram: @mica_harris

Mica is currently a student living in London, although she hails from sunny Barbados.

In the villa, her main goal is to spend time with her potential matches and soak up the drama in equal measures.

Before jetting off to Mallorca, she told producers: "Obviously the whole point is finding love and that’s going to be my main goal.

"I’m not saying I’m going to start drama but if there is drama going on, I would obviously be a little bit nosey and want to know what’s going on."

As for her type on paper? She's after a tall guy with charisma, but it's all about the connection for her.

"If I have my eyes set on someone, obviously I'm going to pursue them," she smiled.

"But if they're not reciprocating that, then I'm going to take a step back, have a think, and change directions and think about who else I could explore with."

Who are Mica Harris's famous family?

Mica is actually related to the Prime Minister of Barbados, 60-year-old Mia Amor Mottley.

Mia is the Love Island 2026 star's aunt and she's not the only impressive politician in the Harris family.

Both Mica's grandad and great-grandad were prominent figures within the political circle on the Caribbean island.

She's also related to the late actress Eva Mottley, best known for playing Corinne, Denzil's wife, in the hit sitcom Only Fools And Horses.

The now deceased TV star was Mica's first cousin once removed, meaning she was the cousin of her mother and auntie.

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