When does Love Island 2026 start? Launch date officially announced and it's just weeks away

Love Island's return date has officially been announced by ITV. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

A hot new batch of singletons are about to enter the Love Island 2026 villa – so here's when the summer edition starts.

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Love Island 2026 has a lot to compete with after all the romance and relationship drama that played out during Love Island: All Stars just a few short months ago.

Now, a new batch of spicy singletons are heading into the villa for this year's summer edition – and Maya Jama is getting ready to host tense recouplings and fire-pit rows in the sizzling sunshine once again.

But who are the Islanders hoping to find 'the one' as they play truth or dare and pull each other for private chats in the hideaway? And when will the ultimate game of love officially kick off?

Here's everything we know about Love Island series 13, from the show's upcoming start date to what time it airs and for how long, plus fresh info on the iconic villa.

When does Love Island 2026 start?

Unlike All Stars, which airs at the beginning of each year, the original Love Island edition dishes up drama over the summer instead.

Series 13 is scheduled to start on Monday 1st June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

If it follows the format of previous years, the show is expected to air each night from Sunday to Friday for around an hour, with an unseen bits episode airing every Saturday.

All episodes are available to stream on ITVX, and fans can catch-up on the love triangles and situationships shortly after the original broadcast time.

How many weeks is Love Island 2026 on for?

The summer series of Love Island usually runs for about eight weeks in total, with plenty of time for full-blown love affairs and bombshell break-ups to occur.

So if series 13 starts on 1st June, then this year's edition should air up until about late July, which is when the final is likely to take place. Our guess is Monday 27th July, but nothing about the last episode has been announced so far.

Where is the Love Island 2026 villa?

Love Island's 2026 villa is located in Mallorca, Spain.

The luxury pad made for romance is in a region near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the island’s east coast.

It has reportedly undergone an upgrade this year, sporting a World Cup theme around the fire pit complete with stadium seats and football colours.

The footie-style property shouldn't come as a surprise to fans who have been teased with sports-themed Instagram hints since early May.