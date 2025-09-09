Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured line up so far

Rumours are swirling around the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars is returning to our screens early next year, but which ex-contestants have signed up for another shot at love?

Love Island All Stars is returning to our screens in early 2026, with a familiar line-up who have gone through the explosive dating experience before.

Series three of the steamy reality show will see a string of fan favourites throw their glamorous hats back in the ring for another chance at finding true love.

Spending six weeks in the villa on the hunt for a connection, ITV confirmed next season will last for seven more days than usual as former Islanders prepare to serve up even more drama.

So who has signed up for Love Island All Stars 2026 so far? Here, we reveal the rumoured cast set to jet off to South Africa.

Andrada Pop

Andrada Pop shot to fame during Love Island series 12. Picture: Instagram/@andradapop

Irish reality star Andrada Pop found fame in series 12 for flirting up a storm with controversial star Dejon.

After failing to steal him from girlfriend Meg, she struck up a romance with Ben Holbrough in Casa Amor, but the pair split not long after exiting the villa.

Fans have since begged her to sign up to All Stars – and it seems the model is keen to try her luck.

She told The Sun: "I would definitely do it! I didn’t find love this time round so would definitely be up for giving it another go."

Emma Munro

Emma Munro entered the 2025 villa as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram/@emmamunr0

Famously entering the villa as Harry Cocksley's ex-girlfriend in season 12, the Surrey-based bombshell decided against rekindling a relationship with her old flame.

The glamour girl also failed to keep her romance going with love interest Conor, who ended up re-coupling with his former sweetheart Megan.

Emma sparked rumours she was signing up for a second shot by posting a photo of herself with fellow cast mate Zachariah Noble.

In the picture she shrugged with her tongue out and captioned the snap, 'All Stars?'

Zachariah Noble

Zach and Emma teased their return online. Picture: Instagram/@emmamunr0

Emma's Instagram story featured Zachariah Noble, who starred in series 10 of the ITV dating show.

He entered the 2023 villa on day one and ended up in a two-year relationship with Molly Marsh after she re-entered the villa via Casa Amor.

Sadly, their long-term romance didn't last the distance, with the couple announcing their split in July this year.

So now the fitness star is free and single, could he be gearing up for a spot on All Stars 2026?

Millie Court

Millie recently split from Love Island ex Liam. Picture: Instagram/@milliegracecourt

Rumours have been swirling that Millie Court has conveniently split from her Love Island beau Liam Reardon weeks before All Stars casting stars.

The pair were crowned winners of series seven and have been on and off ever since their season wrapped in 2021.

After going her own way and enjoying a string of glamorous holidays, could the former fashion girl be looking for her next Mr Right? Time will tell.

Liam Reardon

Liam Reardon is freshly single after his split from Millie. Picture: Instagram/@liamreardon1

The same speculation has hit Liam Reardon, with fans hinting the Welsh reality star is set for Love Island All Stars 2026 – a move his ex-girlfriend Millie is reportedly worried about.

Following their public split, a source told The Sun it was one of her greatest fears since separating from her on/off love.

The 26-year-old famously signed up for Celebs Go Dating just weeks after their previous break-up.

However, friends close to Liam have denied he will take the bait, explaining to the paper: "Liam isn’t even thinking about any other TV offers at the moment, especially dating shows."

Fans are calling for Chloe Burrows to sign up for All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@chloeburrows

Twitter has also exploded with speculation, naming ex-Islanders who they believe will be perfect for another ride on the re-coupling rollercoaster.

Whitney Adebayo (series 10), Chloe Burrows (series seven), and Maura Higgins (series 5)'s names have been flying around the internet, along with series 12's Harrison Solomon, despite the fact he still seems to be in a relationship with Love Island girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Tyrique and Toby's names have also been swirling around the internet. Picture: Instagram/@tyriquehyde

They're also calling for Love Island All Stars alumni Toby Aromolaran to get another shot, along with season 10's Tyrique Hyde.

Nothing official about the upcoming cast has been announced by ITV as of yet, but we will update fans as soon as the news is out!