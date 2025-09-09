Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured line up so far

9 September 2025, 17:30

Rumours are swirling around the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast.
Rumours are swirling around the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars is returning to our screens early next year, but which ex-contestants have signed up for another shot at love?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is returning to our screens in early 2026, with a familiar line-up who have gone through the explosive dating experience before.

Series three of the steamy reality show will see a string of fan favourites throw their glamorous hats back in the ring for another chance at finding true love.

Spending six weeks in the villa on the hunt for a connection, ITV confirmed next season will last for seven more days than usual as former Islanders prepare to serve up even more drama.

So who has signed up for Love Island All Stars 2026 so far? Here, we reveal the rumoured cast set to jet off to South Africa.

Andrada Pop

Andrada Pop shot to fame during Love Island series 12.
Andrada Pop shot to fame during Love Island series 12. Picture: Instagram/@andradapop

Irish reality star Andrada Pop found fame in series 12 for flirting up a storm with controversial star Dejon.

After failing to steal him from girlfriend Meg, she struck up a romance with Ben Holbrough in Casa Amor, but the pair split not long after exiting the villa.

Fans have since begged her to sign up to All Stars – and it seems the model is keen to try her luck.

She told The Sun: "I would definitely do it! I didn’t find love this time round so would definitely be up for giving it another go."

Emma Munro

Emma Munro entered the 2025 villa as a bombshell.
Emma Munro entered the 2025 villa as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram/@emmamunr0

Famously entering the villa as Harry Cocksley's ex-girlfriend in season 12, the Surrey-based bombshell decided against rekindling a relationship with her old flame.

The glamour girl also failed to keep her romance going with love interest Conor, who ended up re-coupling with his former sweetheart Megan.

Emma sparked rumours she was signing up for a second shot by posting a photo of herself with fellow cast mate Zachariah Noble.

In the picture she shrugged with her tongue out and captioned the snap, 'All Stars?'

Zachariah Noble

Zach and Emma teased their return online.
Zach and Emma teased their return online. Picture: Instagram/@emmamunr0

Emma's Instagram story featured Zachariah Noble, who starred in series 10 of the ITV dating show.

He entered the 2023 villa on day one and ended up in a two-year relationship with Molly Marsh after she re-entered the villa via Casa Amor.

Sadly, their long-term romance didn't last the distance, with the couple announcing their split in July this year.

So now the fitness star is free and single, could he be gearing up for a spot on All Stars 2026?

Millie Court

Millie recently split from Love Island ex Liam.
Millie recently split from Love Island ex Liam. Picture: Instagram/@milliegracecourt

Rumours have been swirling that Millie Court has conveniently split from her Love Island beau Liam Reardon weeks before All Stars casting stars.

The pair were crowned winners of series seven and have been on and off ever since their season wrapped in 2021.

After going her own way and enjoying a string of glamorous holidays, could the former fashion girl be looking for her next Mr Right? Time will tell.

Liam Reardon

Liam Reardon is freshly single after his split from Millie.
Liam Reardon is freshly single after his split from Millie. Picture: Instagram/@liamreardon1

The same speculation has hit Liam Reardon, with fans hinting the Welsh reality star is set for Love Island All Stars 2026 – a move his ex-girlfriend Millie is reportedly worried about.

Following their public split, a source told The Sun it was one of her greatest fears since separating from her on/off love.

The 26-year-old famously signed up for Celebs Go Dating just weeks after their previous break-up.

However, friends close to Liam have denied he will take the bait, explaining to the paper: "Liam isn’t even thinking about any other TV offers at the moment, especially dating shows."

Fans are calling for Chloe Burrows to sign up for All Stars.
Fans are calling for Chloe Burrows to sign up for All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@chloeburrows

Twitter has also exploded with speculation, naming ex-Islanders who they believe will be perfect for another ride on the re-coupling rollercoaster.

Whitney Adebayo (series 10), Chloe Burrows (series seven), and Maura Higgins (series 5)'s names have been flying around the internet, along with series 12's Harrison Solomon, despite the fact he still seems to be in a relationship with Love Island girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Tyrique and Toby's names have also been swirling around the internet.
Tyrique and Toby's names have also been swirling around the internet. Picture: Instagram/@tyriquehyde

They're also calling for Love Island All Stars alumni Toby Aromolaran to get another shot, along with season 10's Tyrique Hyde.

Nothing official about the upcoming cast has been announced by ITV as of yet, but we will update fans as soon as the news is out!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Shakira Khan has opened up about her connection with Harry Cooksley

Love Island's Shakira denies she and Harry are 'official' amid reports they are together

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

One of the most memorable scenes in Friends history is the "pivot" moment from Season 5, Episode 16, titled The One with the Cop.

The story behind Friends' famous "Pivot!" sofa scene

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison didn't have the easiest start to their relationship

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends?

Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends? Meet the new cast

Gogglebox

Molly Smith and Tom Clare and engaged

Inside Molly Smith and Tom Clare's lavish engagement as Love Island star proposes

Trending on Heart

Daisy May Cooper has spoken about her weight loss

Daisy May Cooper reveals 'secret' behind her dramatic weight loss

The Prince and Princess of Wales are swapping Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Prince William and Princess Kate's big changes to their new 'forever home' revealed

Royals

A woman applying roll on deodorant next to a woman who has suffered sore skin on her underarms

Mitchum 'truly sorry' after deodorant leaves customers with burns and blisters

News

MAFS UK will include a new feature

MAFS UK set for 'major shake-up' as new twist is brought in for season 10

Married at First Sight

Lewis Capaldi opened up about his emotional return to music.

Lewis Capaldi shares heartfelt message as he returns to music after mental health hiatus

Prince Harry discussed his ongoing feud with his brother at the WellChild Awards 2025.

Prince Harry opens up about ‘challenging’ sibling relationships amid fallout with Prince William

Royals

Prince William has apparently declined to meet with Prince Harry

Prince William's firm reason for rejecting Prince Harry reunion revealed

Royals

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed as brides and grooms are announced

Married at First Sight

Leona Lewis revealed what Bleeding Love means to her

Leona Lewis reveals real meaning behind hit song 'Bleeding Love'

Prince William has joined Eugene Levy in his travel series

Prince William jokes about getting drunk with Hollywood legend in hilarious clip

Royals

The world’s biggest cruise weighs more than 250,000 tons.

First look at world’s largest cruise ship with 20 decks, waterpark and 40 bars and restaurants

Lifestyle

Christmas toy sale dates have been confirmed by large stores including Tesco, Asda, Smyths and more for 2025

Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco confirm Christmas toy sale dates for 2025

Lifestyle

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue make three big announcements as they confirm 25th anniversary celebrations

Music

Giorgio Armani has passed away

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

An airline has brought in new rules

Airline divides travellers after introducing controversial plus-sized passengers rule

Lifestyle