Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

24 February 2026, 12:44

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.
The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

After an explosive series, Maya Jama has crowned this year's winning couple – so who won Love Island All Stars 2026?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The winners of Love Island All Stars 2026 have finally been revealed following an intense live final last night, which saw one of the closest votes ever play out.

After weeks of explosive arguments, shocking partner swaps, forbidden crushes and fiery rows, Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies came out on top and were crowned champions of series three.

As the ITV spin-off wrapped up, host Maya Jama announced the loved-up couple had received the most votes from the public, narrowly beating fan favourites Millie Court and Zac Woodworth, who came second.

Visibly shocked by the result, the brunette beauty, who fell head over heels for the Welsh hunk in the villa, broke down in tears as she thanked the fans for their votes.

Samie and Ciaran, who scooped the £50,000 prize pot just days after going 'exclusive', have been on the smoothest ride of all the contestants in South Africa this year.

The London-born stunner first arrived on the scene as a bombshell on day three and instantly blew the rugby player away.

Almost immediately, Ciaran confessed Samie was 'a bit of him' and the two wasted no time in getting to know each other, locking lips soon after meeting.

Despite some fresh men trying to turn Samie's head and an awkward few days in which Ciaran was coupled up with Lucinda Strafford, the lovebirds built a strong bond and their relationship blossomed.

"No offence to anyone who came in but they didn't even touch the sides compared to Ciaran," clarified Samie after winning the series alongside her man.

Ciaran addressed his once flirty friendship with Lucinda, who caused an almighty argument with Samie after she covered her in cream during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Admitting he regretted ever entertaining the Islander, who is now in a relationship with Sean Stone, he said: "Looking back at it, me and Samie have spoken about this and to see her that upset, I didn’t realise at the time how upset I made her, until two weeks after, which was really hard to hear, especially from Sophie and Josh as they said the same thing."

Before Maya revealed that Ciaran and Samie had won Love Island All Stars 2026, Millie and Zac were announced as the show's runners-up.

Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning came in third place, even though they were the bookies favourites to win.

And Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone were fourth, shortly in front off Yamen Sanders and Whitney Adebayo, who finished the final in fifth place.

Ciaran and Samie now join previous winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare, and Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman, in the Love Island: All Stars hall of fame.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.

Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017.

Eric Dane gave emotional tribute to wife Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview

Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years.

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

The shock twist is part of a brutal vote ahead of the final.

Two axed Love Islanders 'plot to expose' All Star in shock return to villa this weekend

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.

Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

Trending on Heart

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue's 25th anniversary UK tour for 2026: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

Teddy Swims is coming to the UK this summer

Teddy Swims announces summer dates for UK and Ireland in 2026

Music

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death
Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film.

Peaky Blinders movie trailer revealed as Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Tana Ramsay has opened up about a heartfelt conversation she once had with Adam Peaty’s mother before the widely reported fallout between the two families.

Tana Ramsay reveals what she told Adam Peaty’s mum about ‘vulnerable’ Holly ahead of wedding
Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.

Zendaya shares the 'red flags' she never ignores in a relationship

In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course."

King Charles makes statement about brother Andrew's arrest

News

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett has confirmed that the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour.

S Club 7 confirm they are back 'working together' amid rumours of comeback tour

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained

Gordon Ramsay has built a culinary empire and glittering showbiz career.

Gordon Ramsay facts: Age, wife, children, career, net worth and more revealed

Miley Cyrus has sent fans wild with the news.

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana reunion special for show’s 20th anniversary

Alison Hammond has opened up about the fitness routine that’s helping her maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss.

Alison Hammond reveals health routine behind her incredible 11-stone weight loss

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!

Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

Married at First Sight