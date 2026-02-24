Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

After an explosive series, Maya Jama has crowned this year's winning couple – so who won Love Island All Stars 2026?

The winners of Love Island All Stars 2026 have finally been revealed following an intense live final last night, which saw one of the closest votes ever play out.

After weeks of explosive arguments, shocking partner swaps, forbidden crushes and fiery rows, Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies came out on top and were crowned champions of series three.

As the ITV spin-off wrapped up, host Maya Jama announced the loved-up couple had received the most votes from the public, narrowly beating fan favourites Millie Court and Zac Woodworth, who came second.

Visibly shocked by the result, the brunette beauty, who fell head over heels for the Welsh hunk in the villa, broke down in tears as she thanked the fans for their votes.

Samie and Ciaran, who scooped the £50,000 prize pot just days after going 'exclusive', have been on the smoothest ride of all the contestants in South Africa this year.

The London-born stunner first arrived on the scene as a bombshell on day three and instantly blew the rugby player away.

Almost immediately, Ciaran confessed Samie was 'a bit of him' and the two wasted no time in getting to know each other, locking lips soon after meeting.

Despite some fresh men trying to turn Samie's head and an awkward few days in which Ciaran was coupled up with Lucinda Strafford, the lovebirds built a strong bond and their relationship blossomed.

"No offence to anyone who came in but they didn't even touch the sides compared to Ciaran," clarified Samie after winning the series alongside her man.

Ciaran addressed his once flirty friendship with Lucinda, who caused an almighty argument with Samie after she covered her in cream during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Admitting he regretted ever entertaining the Islander, who is now in a relationship with Sean Stone, he said: "Looking back at it, me and Samie have spoken about this and to see her that upset, I didn’t realise at the time how upset I made her, until two weeks after, which was really hard to hear, especially from Sophie and Josh as they said the same thing."

Before Maya revealed that Ciaran and Samie had won Love Island All Stars 2026, Millie and Zac were announced as the show's runners-up.

Scott van-der-Sluis and Leanne Amaning came in third place, even though they were the bookies favourites to win.

And Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone were fourth, shortly in front off Yamen Sanders and Whitney Adebayo, who finished the final in fifth place.

Ciaran and Samie now join previous winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare, and Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman, in the Love Island: All Stars hall of fame.