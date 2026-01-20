Love Island All Stars Charlie Frederick - age, job, famous ex-girlfriends and former series

Charlie Frederick joined the Love Island All Star cast in 2026. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

What season of Love Island was Charlie Frederick on? Who did he date? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars hunk, including his famous exes and his Instagram.

Love Island's Charlie Frederick has been causing a stir in the All Stars villa with his wandering eye.

He sparked up the first love triangle of series three, connecting with both Millie Court and her TV bestie Jess Harding just days into the dating game.

Along with his love interests, he's enjoying a flirty South African summer alongside returning co-stars Helena Ford, Scott van-der-Sluis, Leanne Amaning, Samie Elishi, Whitney Adebayo and more.

But as Charlie kicks up a storm in Love Island All Stars 2026, here's everything you need to know about him, from his age and job, to his famous ex-girlfriends and what happened the last time he was in the villa.

Charlie Frederick was in a four-year relationship before entering All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@charliefrederick_

Who is Love Island's Charlie Frederick?

Age: 31

From: Plymouth, Devon

Instagram: @charliefrederick_

Charlie first shot to reality fame when he entered the Spanish villa all the way back in 2018.

Since leaving reality TV eight years ago, he's carved out a career in fitness and brands himself a 'coach based in London'.

Before heading into the All Stars villa for a second time, he opened up about his decision to say 'yes' to the show this year.

Charlie said: "Do you know what? It has been a long time since 2018, it's like eight years ago, and I was 23 when I went on. I'm now 31. I've obviously been in a relationship, out of a relationship now for a year and a bit.

"And I watched the guys on All Stars last year, and I was like, you know, what? I could feel a little bit of jealousy creep in. I was like, 'I could see myself on there'. So I thought, why not one last crack at it and see if I can find my person?"

The fitness coach starred in Love Island series four. Picture: ITV

What season of Love Island was Charlie Frederick on?

Charlie starred in Love Island series four, which aired during the summer of 2018, but he didn't last long.

He entered the villa on day eight and left just five days later, on day 13.

The fitness coach's season included some of the most iconic islanders ever to exit the villa including Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer, Laura Anderson, Kaz Crossley, Megan Barton-Hanson, Wes Nelson, Dr Alex George, Jack Fowler, Georgia Steel, Adam Collard and Zara McDermott.

Love Island's Charlie coupled up with Hayley Hughes but their romance didn't last. Picture: ITV

Who has Love Island's Charlie Frederick dated?

Charlie famously dated his series four co-star Hayley Hughes after the pair met in the villa.

They two grew close after he entered as a bombshell in the second week, but their romance wasn't meant to be.

The public weren't buying their connection, the duo were voted least compatible by their co-stars and a few days later they were dumped from the island.

Charlie also dated another Love Island star, sparking up a romance with series five bombshell Arabella Chi following his TV stint. His relationship with the model didn't last long and the two quickly moved on.

"I was in a long-term relationship for four years, and now I've been single for about a year," Charlie revealed about his dating history before entering All Stars, referencing an unknown ex-girlfriend.

"I've been dating a lot and moved back to London recently, so I've had some good dates."

Now single, he's after "a fair crack at the whip!", adding: "The first time round, I was in there for five days, and I really want to find someone."