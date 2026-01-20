Love Island All Stars Charlie Frederick - age, job, famous ex-girlfriends and former series

20 January 2026, 17:14 | Updated: 20 January 2026, 17:32

Charlie Frederick joined the Love Island All Star cast in 2026.
Charlie Frederick joined the Love Island All Star cast in 2026. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

What season of Love Island was Charlie Frederick on? Who did he date? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars hunk, including his famous exes and his Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Charlie Frederick has been causing a stir in the All Stars villa with his wandering eye.

He sparked up the first love triangle of series three, connecting with both Millie Court and her TV bestie Jess Harding just days into the dating game.

Along with his love interests, he's enjoying a flirty South African summer alongside returning co-stars Helena Ford, Scott van-der-Sluis, Leanne Amaning, Samie Elishi, Whitney Adebayo and more.

But as Charlie kicks up a storm in Love Island All Stars 2026, here's everything you need to know about him, from his age and job, to his famous ex-girlfriends and what happened the last time he was in the villa.

Charlie Frederick was in a four-year relationship before entering All Stars.
Charlie Frederick was in a four-year relationship before entering All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@charliefrederick_

Who is Love Island's Charlie Frederick?

Age: 31

From: Plymouth, Devon

Instagram: @charliefrederick_

Charlie first shot to reality fame when he entered the Spanish villa all the way back in 2018.

Since leaving reality TV eight years ago, he's carved out a career in fitness and brands himself a 'coach based in London'.

Before heading into the All Stars villa for a second time, he opened up about his decision to say 'yes' to the show this year.

Charlie said: "Do you know what? It has been a long time since 2018, it's like eight years ago, and I was 23 when I went on. I'm now 31. I've obviously been in a relationship, out of a relationship now for a year and a bit.

"And I watched the guys on All Stars last year, and I was like, you know, what? I could feel a little bit of jealousy creep in. I was like, 'I could see myself on there'. So I thought, why not one last crack at it and see if I can find my person?"

The fitness coach starred in Love Island series four
The fitness coach starred in Love Island series four. Picture: ITV

What season of Love Island was Charlie Frederick on?

Charlie starred in Love Island series four, which aired during the summer of 2018, but he didn't last long.

He entered the villa on day eight and left just five days later, on day 13.

The fitness coach's season included some of the most iconic islanders ever to exit the villa including Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer, Laura Anderson, Kaz Crossley, Megan Barton-Hanson, Wes Nelson, Dr Alex George, Jack Fowler, Georgia Steel, Adam Collard and Zara McDermott.

Love Island's Charlie coupled up with Hayley Hughes but their romance didn't last
Love Island's Charlie coupled up with Hayley Hughes but their romance didn't last. Picture: ITV

Who has Love Island's Charlie Frederick dated?

Charlie famously dated his series four co-star Hayley Hughes after the pair met in the villa.

They two grew close after he entered as a bombshell in the second week, but their romance wasn't meant to be.

The public weren't buying their connection, the duo were voted least compatible by their co-stars and a few days later they were dumped from the island.

Charlie also dated another Love Island star, sparking up a romance with series five bombshell Arabella Chi following his TV stint. His relationship with the model didn't last long and the two quickly moved on.

"I was in a long-term relationship for four years, and now I've been single for about a year," Charlie revealed about his dating history before entering All Stars, referencing an unknown ex-girlfriend.

"I've been dating a lot and moved back to London recently, so I've had some good dates."

Now single, he's after "a fair crack at the whip!", adding: "The first time round, I was in there for five days, and I really want to find someone."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Charlie's 'shady' behaviour is called out by a co-star.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Charlie's behaviour called out in fiery rant

Charlie sent a DM to a former Islander asking her on a date.

Love Island star reveals Charlie 'asked her on a date' one week before entering villa

Belle confronts Sean in the Love Island first look

Love Island All Stars first look sees Belle confront Sean in fiery exchange

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

On/off couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon have endured two public break-ups.

Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split? Love Island stars' break-up explained

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together from series one and two?

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Trending on Heart

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

David and Victoria Beckham have four children together

Victoria and David Beckham's children - names, ages and what they do now

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year

Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

Brooklyn Beckham in a white jumper along side a picture of Victoria and David Beckham

What did Brooklyn Beckham say about his parents? Read the statement in full

A 94-year-old Robbie Williams superfan has been left “absolutely amazed” after the pop star surprised her with a video call

Robbie Williams calls 94-year-old fan on Zoom after his daughter saw viral video and begged him to ring
Pamela Anderson is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter with Seth Rogan at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Pamela Anderson reveals uneasy encounter with Seth Rogan at Golden Globes: Felt ‘yucky’

Robbie Williams has hinted that a Take That reunion could be on the cards, saying he’s “sure” he’ll share the stage with his former bandmates again.

Robbie Williams says he's 'sure' he'll reunite with Take That

Celine marked the 10th anniversary of her late husband René's death.

Celine Dion shares touching tribute to husband on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Love Island split explained

Nicola Peltz is centre of the Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz Beckham facts: Age, movies, family and how she become famous

Leanne is starring on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Leanne Amaning - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed
AJ Bunker is looking for love on All Stars

Love Island All Stars AJ Bunker - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed

Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi - Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained
Scott van-der-Sluis, a former footballer and reality TV favourite, previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023

Love Island All Stars Scott van-der-Sluis - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back Jack Keating to the villa

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating - age, job, ex-girlfriends and daughter revealed