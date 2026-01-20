Love Island All Stars first look sees Charlie's behaviour called out in fiery rant

Charlie's 'shady' behaviour is called out by a co-star. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars' first look sees Scott grilling Charlie for exploring connections with Jess and Millie at the same time.

Love Island All Stars has teased the first look at tonight's explosive episode, which sees Charlie's behaviour being called out by an unexpected co-star during a fiery confrontation.

An awkward love triangle has emerged between the personal trainer, Millie and her best friend Jess after the fitness coach, 31, admitted he wanted to kiss them both during a shock confession.

Tonight, the former season four Islander gets accused of 'having his cake and eating it' by one of the boys, who questions his decision to flirt with the two girls at the same time.

Warning it's not the best way to handle the dating game, Scott grills Charlie for taking Jess into the Secret Garden in front of Millie's face.

Scott lays into Charlie for exploring connections with Millie and Jess. Picture: ITV

The pair sit down at the fire pit for a heated chat to discuss the matter when Scott says: "Me and Mills were sat on the sun decks earlier and you walked straight past us with Jess [to go to the Secret Garden]. That’s the first time I’ve been shocked in here."

Unfazed by the heat he's getting from his pal, Charlie bites back: "Why were you shocked?"

Scott explains: "Maybe having your cake and eating it a little bit…"

To which Charlie bats off: "What cake have I got right now?...I’m not in a couple."

Scott tries to make his point for a second time, warning: "No, you’re not in a couple but you know you and Millie are going quite well."

As Charlie replies: "I’ve been very respectful bro."

But Scott doesn't agree, adding: "No, but that thing earlier. I don’t think you needed to go to the Secret Garden with Jess. This whole villa is about navigating grey areas."

"I’m a single guy in here bro, I’m gonna do what I wanna do," insists Charlie, hinting that nothing is going to sway him from pursuing both women.

Charlie takes Jess for a private chat on the terrace. Picture: ITV

The rest of the All Stars watch on as the tense exchange plays out, but it's cut short when Charlie decides he's had enough criticism and storms off.

It comes after Millie started to doubt their connection when Jess revealed he had been 'laying it on thick' behind her back.

"If you feel like there's a vibe then I don't wanna be like doing this competition... you can get to know us both but there won't be no kissing coming from my side then," Millie told Charlie last night.

"And I wouldn't have kissed you then if I knew that."

Millie admits she's not happy with Charlie pursuing Jess. Picture: ITV

No doubt more drama will unfold during Tuesday's show as the Islanders are set to face a recoupling in which the boys will choose which girl they want to couple up with.

After the shock news is announced, Charlie takes Jess off for a private moment alone on the terrace.

He tells her: "At the end of the day, I’m not in a couple with anyone. I obviously want to explore everything before I do make that decision. I don’t want to have any regrets, do you know what I mean?”

Jess hints she's interested, and replies: "Of course, I totally get that."

While Charlie checks: "How do you actually feel? Are you still feeling it?"

Viewers will find out tonight whether he sticks with his current love interest Millie or goes rogue and switches to her Love Island bestie Jess.

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.