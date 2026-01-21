Love Island All Stars first look sees Jess quiz Charlie in brutal grilling

21 January 2026, 14:38 | Updated: 21 January 2026, 14:40

Jess warns the girls 'there will be drama' with Charlie.
Jess warns the girls 'there will be drama' with Charlie.

By Claire Blackmore

The Love Island villa is hotting up as Scott gives Jess some juicy information about Charlie, forcing her to confront her crush.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has dropped a first look at tonight's dramatic new episode, warning fans of a bust-up between playboy Charlie and his love interest Jess.

The Essex beauty, 25, is already fuming with the fitness coach, 31, after he snogged her on the terrace, kept it a secret from the other Islanders, then chose to couple up with Millie instead.

Last night, the former series 10 winner broke down in tears following Charlie's brutal fire pit decision and was forced to admit to the girls they had kissed earlier that day.

While Millie forgave Jess, she was furious with Charlie and confronted him about rejecting a girl he had smooched just hours before.

Jess isn't happy with Charlie after hearing some gossip from Scott.
Jess isn't happy with Charlie after hearing some gossip from Scott.
The fitness coach feels the heat in tonight's show.
The fitness coach feels the heat in tonight's show.

Now, Jess has another bone to pick with the Plymouth singleton after Scott leaked some extremely juicy information behind his pal's back.

"There will be drama soon," she explains to the girls after hearing the shocking gossip from Leanne's partner.

Jess wastes no time in storming off to find Charlie as her fellow All Stars look on in horror, but what will she reveal she knows?

She confronts her crush in a heated chat.
She confronts her crush in a heated chat.

With the love triangle in jeopardy and some friendships firmly on ice, it seems only fair that an injection of love is pumped into the tense atmosphere.

And who better to break up the frosty vibe than legendary boyband Blue, who are set to enter the villa during Wednesday night's show.

"I’ve got a message… text!" screams Belle, before reading out the exciting news.

"Islanders, it’s time to get glam! Tonight you’ll be feeling anything but Blue as the villa hosts a performance from a legendary British boyband."

Confused, Belle asks: "Jack, is it your dad?"

To which the Irish Islander confirms it can’t be, as AJ reminds her: "It’s Blue!"

Boyband Blue enter the villa to perform some iconic songs.
Boyband Blue enter the villa to perform some iconic songs.

The popular 00s group, made up of Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan, perform smash-hits 'All Rise' and 'One Love', along with new track 'Beautiful Spiritual', in front of the All Stars.

"The love is back in the villa," gushes Sean following the performance.

Shaq continues to crack on with Helena.
Shaq continues to crack on with Helena.

But it's not rainbows and butterflies for everyone, as AJ is still keeping a close eye on her new partner Shaq after he takes crush Helena for a private chat.

The ex-air stewardess questions why he hasn't pulled her since he recoupled, to which the charmer responds: "The fact I’m in a couple with her [AJ] doesn’t mean we aren’t gonna speak, doesn't mean I’m not gonna get to know you."

The conversation takes a flirty turn when Helena adds: "What are we saying then, [give it] two nights and… [then] the Hideaway?”

Shaq replies: “We’ll see how it goes…"

Jack and Whitney reunite in the Secret Garden.
Jack and Whitney reunite in the Secret Garden.

And they're not the only two planning some steamy alone time as Jack and Whitney head off to the Secret Garden later tonight.

Despite not being coupled up, Whitney teases Jack by asking: "You missing me already?”

To which Jack confesses: "I mean, yeah. I’m just thinking we’re not gonna be in bed tonight… it will be such a shame."

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

