Is Love Island's Anna Vakili rekindling her romance with Sherif Lanre?

7 September 2019, 13:44 | Updated: 7 September 2019, 17:34

Sherif Lanre and Anna Vakili on Love Island
Sherif and Anna Vakili have been hanging out together again. Picture: ITV

By Beci Wood

With two Love Island romances hitting the rocks this week, could one be back on?

Anna Vakili was coupled up with Sherif Lanre before his time on the show got cut short early on.

They had shared a kiss and things seemed to be progressing nicely before he mysteriously left.

She then moved on with Ovie Soko and then Jordan Hames but is now living the single life.

However Anna was seen having fun with Sherif at a Boohoo fashion event on Thursday night and have shared messages since the show ended.

A source told The Sun Online: "Anna has been messaging Sherif on a friendly basis."

"He's got the hots for her and was really enjoying spending time with her when they met up on Thursday night."

Read more: Love Island's Maura Higgins signed up for Dancing on Ice REPLACING Amber Gill

Anna and Sherif share a kiss on Love Island
Anna and Sherif share a kiss on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Another source source added: "Anna made an impression on Sherif the moment he first set eyes on her, since being booted from the villa Sherif has gone on a string of dates but he’s always had Anna on his mind.

"He even dated a Anna lookalike, he’s messaged her a few times since being out the villa."

Last month Anna looked smitten while out for a stroll with a mystery man in Notting Hill but they have not been seen together since.

Sherif Lanre and Anna Vakili
Sherif Lanre and Anna Vakili cuddle up at Boohoo event. Picture: Instagram

Yesterday Greg O'Shea confirmed his romance with Amber Gill had ended while Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan also split this week.

