Love Island Australia will air on our screens this summer

The show will still air this summer. Picture: ITV

We're excited for our fix of gossip this summer, although it won't be the same.

Love Island is back for summer 2020 - but not as you know it.

ITV has just announced that although the show will still air nightly, it'll be the Australian version, kicking off very soon.

Fans of the show will still get their villa action, but not with the usual British cast.

The Aussie version is apparently a whole lot more scandalous. Picture: ITV

The UK summer series was cancelled this year by ITV due to COVID-19, but officials have stated it will be back next year, following the winter edition that aired in January 2020.

However, we won't be completely void of any nightly gossip as the bombshells and hunks will still be making an appearance.

The Australian series is a couple years old, but it's already gained a reputation for being a heck of a lot raunchier and wilder than the UK version.

If you were a fan of Love Island UK back in the first, second and third series, you'll love the Aussie version.

The show is back but not as we know it. Picture: ITV

ITV confirmed on Wednesday: "Starting later this month and airing nightly on ITV2, the Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.

"The series sees a bunch of sizzling Aussie singles embark on the ultimate summer of love, leaving the Australian winter behind them, as they take up residence in a luxury villa in Mallorca.

"Playing the definitive game of love, the Aussie Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding romance.

"But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?"