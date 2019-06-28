New Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis was racially abused during a Falkirk match

28 June 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 21:01

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The brand new islander received a hoard of abuse from his own fans when he played for a Scottish football club last year.

Love Island Casa Amor bombshell Dennon Lewis is a professional footballer for Wealdstone FC in Ruislip.

Last year, only a few months into his one year contract the hunk received a wave of abuse from his former football club, Falkirk FC's fans.

View this post on Instagram

Passion ⚽️💙

A post shared by D E N N O N L E W I S (@dennon_lewis) on

The 22-year-old was subjected to vile insults from a small section of travelling supporters at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park towards the end of 2018.

Watford-based Dennon posted on Instagram after the game, sharing his thoughts on what had happened, and said: "I have never gone through a period like this in my life.

"From a footballing standpoint things are not going as planned for anyone involved at the club however from a personal standpoint never in a million years would I have expected to be subject to racial abuse from Falkirk fans."

He continued: "I understand the frustration and anger as a lover of football myself all you want is to see is your club do well.

"However for me this is a line crossed and the abuse received is disgusting. Whilst the future is unclear at this moment in time I am still a Falkirk player and will try to do my best for the team and support everyone involved with the club.

"Finally I appreciate the messages received and I know this doesn't embody the Falkirk fans in its entirety.

"Please understand where I am coming from with this message and I know that I will not and cannot stand for this."

Although Dennon had signed a one year deal with Falkirk which was due to end this summer, he moved from Scotland to Bromley in January 2019 before transferring to Wealdstone FC in June 2019.

