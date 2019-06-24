One girl will be DUMPED from Love Island tonight as Danny has to choose between Yewande and Arabella

Tonight is set to be a fiery episode and we can't wait to see how it all unfolds. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

We're now into the third week of the ITV2 show and things are SERIOUSLY heating up.

If you've been glued to your TV screens over the last few days because of the Love Island drama then you'll know that tonight's episode is set to be a cracker.

The latest drama that's been unfolding in the Majorcan villa has circulated around Yewande Biala, Danny Williams and Arabella Chi's love triangle - and it's set to come to an end TONIGHT as one of the girls will most probably be dumped.

Last night's Love Island: Aftersun showed a sneak preview for tonight's episode where Maura Higgins received a text message that confirmed what we would be happening to the islanders on tonight's episode.

The trio's situation is set to come to a head tonight as Danny will have to pick a girl to couple up with. Picture: ITV

The text read: “Tonight, there will be a recoupling.

“The boys will choose, and the girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.”

28-year-old Arabella's arrival on Thursday shook things up for the already unsteady relationship between 23-year-old Yewande and 21-year-old Danny as she wasn't sure about her feelings towards the model.

Danny and Yewande had not long had a conversation about the future of their relationship, with Yewande admitting she probably didn't see it going anywhere as a result of her own doubts, despite Danny putting in a lot of effort with her.

However, Danny assured Yewande that she had nothing to worry about if a new girl came in, and that his head "wouldn't be turned".

But when stunning professional model Arabella walked into the villa and chose him for a date, things changed and the two girls found themselves competing for Danny.

The ball is in Danny Williams' court tonight. Picture: ITV

Arabella has gone for the cool, calm and collected approach while Yewande went from zero to 100 in terms of her affection towards Danny.

However, he has come under fire for leading both girls on and telling them different stories about his intentions.

After a sit-down occurred between all three involved parties last night, it's still unclear which of the girls Danny will pick.

The girl who isn't chosen by Danny this evening will most likely be sent packing from the vila.