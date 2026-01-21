Love Island fans think All Star is 'holding back' because ex will enter as bombshell

Fans are sure one All Stars hunk is ‘holding back’. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars fans are convinced the Islander isn't 'grafting' as he's waiting for his ex-girlfriend to arrive.

Love Island fans are convinced that one All Star is 'holding back' from making a romantic connection in the villa because he is 'waiting for his ex' to arrive in South Africa.

Viewers have flooded social media with theories that pick apart why rugby hunk Ciaran isn't 'grafting' as hard as the other boys on the show.

So far, the 23-year-old has kissed bombshell AJ and coupled-up with stunner Samie, but compared to some of the other Islanders he's playing a pretty low-key game.

Charlie is currently in an awkward love triangle with close friends Millie and Jess, while Shaq is torn between his bed buddy Helena and new crush AJ, all while Ciaran seems to be flying under the radar.

Fans haven't seem much action from Ciaran. Picture: ITV

TikTok, Instagram and Reddit users are sure he's biding his time in the hope his ex-girlfriend Emily Moran will enter as a bombshell.

One fan posted: "Some people on TikTok and Instagram think Ciaran is holding back because Emily might come in.”

While a second added: "Sean is only getting play cause he’s the only boy that’s really grafting.

“Like think about it none of the other boys are really putting themselves out there."

Viewers think Ciaran's ex Emily Moran is lined up to enter the villa. Picture: Instagram/@emilyxmorann

In 2025, Emily struck up a romance with Ciaran following his public split from co-star Nicole Samuel a few months earlier.

They were spotted together in Manchester on a double date with Emily's villa pals (and now exes) Harrison and Lauren from series 12.

After weeks of speculation over whether or not the ex-Islanders were an official couple, they finally confirmed their relationship with a video that saw them cosying up at dinner.

The Welsh hunk is currently coupled up with bombshell Samie. Picture: ITV

Over the summer, Emily and Ciaran also shared similar pictures from the same bar in Cardiff, just one hour apart, hinting they were continuing to hang out.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Ciaran initially approached Emily when she left the show just to congratulate her and stuff on how she was and handled herself on the show towards the end, which got them to talking.

"Both have been getting to know each other on a more romantic level and they’re looking to see how things go."

Emily also dated Tommy during Love Island series 12. Picture: ITV

Since news of their rumoured romance broke, it's clear the couple didn't make the distance as Ciaran signed up to Love Island All Stars series three, which kicked off in early January.

But with no details on how or why their budding relationship ended, fans are hoping they could patch things up and reunite during the 2026 show.

If Emily does enter the villa, things are sure to turn tense for All Star Tommy though, who dated the Aberdare-born brunette in series 12.

The pair's relationship turned sour after the landscape gardener decided to recouple with Casa Amor bombshell Lucy, which meant that Emily was dumped from the island.