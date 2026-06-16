Love Island first look sees the girls come to blows as shock kiss is exposed

Lola calls out Priya for her 'double standards' in tonight's episode. Picture: YouTube

By Claire Blackmore

One Love Island girl admits to a secret kiss, but there are two sides to every story – so who's telling the truth in the latest ITV2 spoiler?

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Love Island 2026 is serving up yet more drama this summer as a first look at tonight's tense episode has been released.

The teaser clip for Tuesday's instalment dropped on social media this afternoon and shows the villa going into meltdown as the girls start to turn on each other.

After a shock kiss is exposed, accusations fly around the pool, which leads to one Islander being branded a 'liar' as another is left totally blindsided.

It starts when Jasmine asks Priya how last night with Lorenzo went, prompting the business development manager to admit she kissed him in bed.

Yasmin's left shocked by Priya's bedtime revelation. Picture: YouTube

As the girls get glammed up at the make-up station, she says: "Obviously, I wanted to speak to you about it, Yas."

"Oh, you don't have to speak to me, you're in a couple with him" replies the Kent beauty, who kissed the Italian hunk only yesterday.

Defending her actions, Priya explains: "To be honest with you, last night, it was actually very much more him."

Priya tries to defend her kiss with Lorenzo. Picture: YouTube

But Lola tells her she's unimpressed by her actions. Picture: YouTube

But her excuses don't sit well with loved-up star Lola, who calls out her actions in front of the group.

"It's a bit sh*t of Lorenzo, to be fair," says the ex-detective, as she also calls out Priya, adding: "And I do think that is double standards from you as well."

Admitting she knows she's made a mistake, Priya continues: "I did think that, but you know when something just happens?"

The former police officer is having none of it though, replying: "No, I know, but you've come in here, you've been quite like, 'Oh my god, this happened, this happened, and I think it's just a bit insensitive to be fair."

Lorenzo begs Yas to believe Priya initiated the kiss. Picture: YouTube

Meanwhile, Yasmin confronts her love interest as the pair relax outside in the sunshine.

"I have a bone to pick with you," she tells Lorenzo.

"Me?," he laughs nervously as Yas confirms: "Mm-hmm."

"Oh, did you hear about our kiss in bed?," he asks as she says: "Yeah".

He starts: "She was the one that was...," before Yas cuts in and replies: "No, no, no, no, no. She said that you'd done it."

"Why do you believe her and not me?," fumes Lorenzo, as Yas questions why she would lie about that fact.

Watch the full Love Island teaser clip below:

First Look | One kiss, two different stories and a make or break recoupling 🫣 | Love Island 2026

That's all before Aidan gets a text asking the Islanders to gather around the fire pit immediately.

In just a few hours, each girl will pick the boy she wants to recouple with, leaving a handful of unchosen guys vulnerable and preparing for the unknown.

The stakes are high for almost everyone in there, except Lola and Sean who are falling head over heels in front of our very eyes.

Watch the latest Love Island drama unfold tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

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