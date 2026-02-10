Love Island All Stars first look reveals 'surprising' Heart Rate Challenge results

10 February 2026, 12:42

Love Island All Stars will reveal the results of the Heart rate Challenge in tonight's episode
Love Island All Stars will reveal the results of the Heart rate Challenge in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

New All Stars bombshells form messy Love Island triangles as they begin forming connections.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 viewers last night witnessed the epic Heart Rate Challenge which saw the girls go against the boys in an attempt to get their pulses racing the most.

With some spicy performances from the likes of Ciaran Davies, Samie Elishi, Millie Court and Scott Van-Der-Sluis, the excitement was high in the villa, especially when new bombshell Jessy Potts arrived.

Leaving viewers on a cliff hanger, the Love Island All Stars first look reveals the islanders will tonight get the Heart Rate Challenge results. And there's a few surprises.

Tommy Bradley reads the results for the girls, announcing whose heart rate was raised the most by which boy with a few results no one expected.

Love Island All Stars are in for a few surprises when they hear the results
Love Island All Stars are in for a few surprises when they hear the results. Picture: ITV2

Belle Hassan does the announcing for the boys and confirms it was Jessy who raised the most pulses.

Lucinda Strafford comments: "Jessy, girl, you made an impression."

It's then straight to business for Harrison and Jessy the next day as they begin their work forming connections.

Jessy sets her sights on Tommy and Zac Woodworth with Harrison pursuing Sher Suarez.

Elsewhere, another love triangle is forming as despite winning over Leanne Amaning with his stand-out performance, Scott can't help but explore what could be with Belle.

Love Island's Belle and Scott escape to the Secret Garden to explore their connection
Love Island's Belle and Scott escape to the Secret Garden to explore their connection. Picture: ITV2

Going for a chat in the Secret Garden, Scott says: "I like a strong woman… what do you think your dad would think of us?"

Belle replies: "My dad would love you, he would be like, ‘That man can handle her’."

Of course, Leanne airs her issues with Belle's moves and rants about her lack of respect.

Watch Love Island All Stars tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

