Love Island first look teases brutal new All Stars game and shock public vote

Love Island has teased a first look at tonight's episode.
Love Island All Stars has teased tonight's debut episode – and the iconic drama has already started.

Love Island All Stars 2026 finally kicks off tonight and the first look from ITV promises it will be worth the wait.

Series three of the iconic spin-off starts with Maya Jama making an iconic entrance into the villa to welcome the famous Islanders.

Jess, Whitney, Tommy, Charlie, Belle, Ciaran, Helena, Jack, Leanne, Sean, Millie and Shaq are the first batch of singletons to start the drama this year as they're immediately quizzed on their real-life connections.

While Tommy admits he's been messaging Jess and Ciaran confesses he's recently slid into her DMs, could an early romance rivalry be bubbling already?

Maya Jama welcomes the 2026 Islanders to the All Stars villa.
Maya Jama welcomes the 2026 Islanders to the All Stars villa. Picture: ITV
The All Stars are asked about their previous connections.
The All Stars are asked about their previous connections. Picture: ITV

Host Maya wastes no time during the show's debut episode, quickly launching into a sexy new game called Good or No Good.

She gathers the gang around the fire-pit and says: "Well, Islanders now you are all in, are you already to find love?"

The 31-year-old presenter then explains the girls each have a set of sashes to choose from, and it's their chance to label the lads as 'good' or 'no good'.

The girls are tasked to label the boys as 'good' or 'no good'.
The girls are tasked to label the boys as 'good' or 'no good'. Picture: ITV

"One at a time girls, you need to decide which of the boys you think is good for you, explain why and place a sash around him and then give him a snog.

"Then you have to place a ‘no good’ sash and place it around the boy you think is no good for you and tell me why that is.

"Boys, don’t worry you’ve got weeks to work on these girls and change their minds," she joked.

Millie decided to plant a cheeky kiss on co-star Charlie.
Millie decided to plant a cheeky kiss on co-star Charlie. Picture: ITV
Belle made a beeline for Ciaran.
Belle made a beeline for Ciaran. Picture: ITV

Millie chooses Charlie as her top pick and plants a smooch on him, then hands Ciaran the less favourable sash as he's "too young" for her.

But Ciaran's luck changes when Belle goes in for a kiss and brands him a "gentleman", before dishing out the 'no good' sash to Sean for his infamous "sweetie lines", saying she "can't do them".

Friction builds as an Islander accuses another of breaking "sister code", while a second complains a girl 'kissed him for a laugh', but there's one All Star who ends the game with four sashes, hinting he's left quite the impression.

The boys took the heat during the sexy new game.
The boys took the heat during the sexy new game. Picture: ITV
Maya revealed the public have decided who to couple up.
Maya revealed the public have decided who to couple up. Picture: ITV

After the saucy game, the contestants no doubt have their coupling-up choices in mind, but Maya drops a huge bombshell when she reveals it's the public that decides who each of them will partner up with.

Speaking of the viewer vote, she says: "They have decided who they think is good for you and they have coupled you up. I will be back later with the results but in the meantime have a look around, get grafting, get to know each other and I will see you later."

Fans will have to wait until the first episode of Love Island All Stars airs tonight to discover who the public have paired together – we're hoping for some dramatic results.

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

