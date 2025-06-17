Love Island star 'gutted' as she's brutally dumped from villa in shock twist

Another Love Islander has left the villa in a brutal twist. . Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

One Islander was sent packing as part of a savage new twist in this year's series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island host Maya Jama promised this year's series was going to be packed with savage twists that no-one would see coming.

And it seems the glamorous presenter, 30, has stuck to her word as one of the girls has been sensationally dumped from the villa in a brutal turn of events.

The drama is expected to unfold in Tuesday's explosive episode but a telly insider has revealed the unnamed Islander is "absolutely gutted" to have left the dating show.

The shock exit on 17th June will come as a surprise to contestants and viewers who won't have predicted what ITV2 bosses had in store for the singletons.

A TV insider revealed she was "absolutely gutted" to be booted off the show. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "After the drama of the last few days and all the tensions in the villa, the dumping made things even more stressful in there and there were lots of emotions.

"It's very dramatic and has made everyone realise that no one is safe."

It comes off the back of an explosive week, which saw bombshells Emily, Malisha and Yasmin enter the villa with a bang.

As series 12 continues to deliver on drama, fans are taking to social media to back their favourite Islanders – and slam this year's current villains.

Both Meg and Malisha have already clashed over personal trainer Dejon after he was picked for a secret chat in The Hideaway by the new bombshell.

Dejon's partner Meg labelled Malisha "disrespectful" for taking him away, leading to a huge clash between the girls that left one of them in tears.

Alima confronted Meg over her heated reaction and defended friend Malisha during the heated conversation.

She said: "That was not nice to see all the shouting," with Meg responding: "I didn't even want to argue with her."

Alima continued: "I know it's not nice to see your boy getting pulled up left, right and centre but at the same time, we can be nice to boys and we can be nice to the girls as well."

Which prompted Meg to reply: "I completely agree but coming in here with the energy she had last night and sat with Dejon having just had a date with him, starting to argue with the girl he's in a couple with and shouting your mouth off at me and calling me an idiot, that's not a good impression."

Fans are also gearing up for tonight's episode which will see another bombshell enter the villa.

Harrison, 22, from Florida will arrive in paradise and is expected to cause a stir among the boys and girls following the recoupling in which the boys are set to choose.

When asked how he feels about splitting up a couple and stealing a girl, the US newbie said: "That’s what I have to do. I’m not here to make friends.

"If the girl is for me, I’m going to grab that. That’s no issue. I’m in there for myself at the end of the day."

Love Island continues on ITV2 tonight at 9pm.