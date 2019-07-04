Love Island viewers left speechless Maura and Curtis romance is teased

4 July 2019, 22:24 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 22:30

The Irish beauty seemed to tease a potential romance with the professional dancer
The Irish beauty seemed to tease a potential romance with the professional dancer. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Tonight's episode ended on a serious cliffhanger as Maura confessed an attraction towards Curtis and viewers are SHOOK.

Curtis Pritchard ended things with Amy Hart on tonight's episode of Love Island and viewers of the ITV2 show were heartbroken for the cabin crew manager as she'd only just admitted she was in love with him.

While she waited for Curtis in Casa Amor he got to know new girl Jourdan, who pied him. Awkward. But things took a SERIOUS turn at the end of tonight's episode.

Curtis ended things with Amy tonight after saying he couldn't promise his head wouldn't be turned again
Curtis ended things with Amy tonight after saying he couldn't promise his head wouldn't be turned again. Picture: ITV

Maura Higgins was heard saying she loved "his smile" and called who seemed to be Curtis, "manly".

The Irish beauty has only just coupled up with Marvin from Casa Amor and seems to be getting on well with the 28-year-old personal trainer.

This whole twist is particularly controversial as Maura has been a good friend to Amy throughout her time in the villa, and even gave her a pep talk last night, saying she deserves better than Curtis.

Read more: Fans urge the Love Island producers to step in and help Amy as she breaks down over Curtis

Last night, Amy said she loved Curtis, to which Lucie replied "but does he love you?" and Maura butted in with some cold hard truth: "why are you asking her that, of course he doesn't!"

Fans loved Maura for her honesty, but if the teased romance turns out to be true then the fans won't be happy.

Many took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the tease.

HOWEVER, a lot don't believe that Maura was actually talking about Curtis and that is was all down to tactical editing.

The memes on Twitter in reaction to this are absolutely hilarious.

Some have said they reckon it is Ovie she is actually talking about, which would seem like a more realistic option as Anna is swaying away from the basketball playing and back to Jordan Hames.

Tomorrow night it'll all be revealed, and we can't wait.

