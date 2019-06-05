How much are the old Love Island contestants worth now? From Dani Dyer to Amber Davies

So many past contestants are now millionaires with their own business empires. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The past contestants of ITV2's hit show are now millionaires and have truly transformed their lives

Love Island 2019 is back and with it comes a brand new bunch of hopefuls looking to find 'love'.

By now you'd have to be blind to think the fame and fortune the show typically generates for contestants doesn't play a huge part in the current islanders' decision to join the cast - but how much money could the show actually make them?

Some of the former stars of the show including Dani Dyer, Kem Cetinay, Chris Hughes and Amber Davies have gone on to make big bucks off the back of the show - here are all the stars' approximate earnings.

Olivia and Alex Bowen have been everyone's relationship goals ever since their first date in the Love Island villa in 2016. Picture: Instagram

Olivia and Alex Bowen: £4.4m

Series two power-couple Olivia and Alex Bowen were the first islanders to ever marry, and although they didn't win their series, they're the biggest earners out of all the former contestants by a long way.

25-year-old Olivia and 27-year-old Alex married in September 2018 which landed them a huge £25,000 magazine deal, but that's nothing compared to the couple's other deals.

Olivia, who used to work in a call centre before heading on the show has had a clothing range with MissPap and Quiz, the latter of which earned her £200k.

The stunning couple have made over £4m together. Picture: Instagram

The couple have a joint clothing label called Exempt Society, which is expected to turn over £950k in the next two years. Alex, who is a former scaffolder, designs and models the clothes.

The couple earn around £2,000 for each sponsored post they make on Instagram, and they do them a few times a week.

Olivia has landed spots as the face of many beauty and haircare brands such as W7, SkinRepublic, Cocoa Brown, Mark Hill and Batiste, which will all bring in between £50k and £200k.

She's also raked in £200k from her presenting duties on TLC's Second Chance Dresses, and the couple's wedding got them a tidy sum of £50k from TLC.

Alex has been modelling here, there and everywhere, featuring for brands BoohooMAN, Gym King and Hype, bringing him in around £200k, and he's made £750k in nightclub appearances alone in less than three years.

Dani Dyer: £1.7m

23-year-old Dani has made her fortune less than a year after winning 2018's Love Island with ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Danny Dyer's eldest daughter pocketed £25k in the show winnings, but that was only a minuscule amount compared to her other earnings.

Dani Dyer, 23, has raked in 1.7m from a number of deals and collaborations. Picture: Instagram

Just like Olivia Bowen, Dani signed a six-figure deal with Mark Hill Hair as the face of the brand, and also snagged a huge clothing deal with In The Style rumoured to be worth £750k.

Her autobiography shot straight into the best-selling lists and earned her around £50 plus royalties and when she was with Jack, made approximately £150k in brand collaborations with Lucozade and Cadbury.

She received £25k for her brief stint in the West End with her father at Christmas time in Nativity The Musical and her 3.6m Instagram followers mean Dani can earn a whopping £15k per sponsored post.

Welsh singer, dancer and actress Amber has raked it in and bought a London pad at only 22. Picture: Instagam

Amber Davies: £1.6m

At only 22 years old, Love Island 2017 winner Amber has bagged herself a tidy sum of £1.6m, with the help of her incredible musical theatre talent.

Her role as Judy in the West End musical 9 to 5: The Musical has landed her a six-figure sum and has skyrocketed her profile far out of the 'just a reality star' world.

Off the back of her new role, she scooped £20k for the ITVBe one-off TV special, Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5.

Amber can afford to jet off on luxurious holidays every few weeks. Picture: Instagram

Her 1.6m followers on Instagram mean she can charge around £10k per sponsored post, and by curating these and only doing a few with some great brands every month, she's bringing in approximately £240k a year.

She's invested in a stunning London property with her earnings from her £500k deal with fashion brand Motel, and the £50k deal with lingerie brand Boux Avenue helped too.

Kem Cetinay: £1.5m

From Amber to her ex and co-winner, Kem, who's hot on her heels with a tidy sum of £1.5m in the bank.

Appealing to both men and women everywhere, the cheeky Essex boy has landed a number of brand deals with names such as BoohooMAN and Sainsbury's which have brought in around 300k and his brand new Primark Man x Kem has earned him 200k.

Just like his ex Amber, Kem loves enjoying holidays abroad. Picture: Instagram

Kem appeared on Dancing on Ice last year and made it to the semi-finals, and made a whopping £100k in the process.

For his TV appearances with best friend and fellow Islander Chris Hughes, he's raked in hundreds of thousands.

Chris Hughes: £1.4m

Just like his pal Kem, Chris appeared on the 2017 season of Love Island but he came in third place with ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

The couple landed a five-figure deal for their reality show, Chris and Olivia: Cracking' On, but split up before the final episode of the show aired.

Heartthrob Chris has appeared on a number of TV shows. Picture: Instagram

Chris has his share of all the TV appearances he's done with Kem, racking up hundreds of thousands.

His autobiography got him around £50k, and he's done endless club PA's charging £5k an hour.

The Cheltenham lad has worked with a lot of huge brands too, including First Choice, Jaffa Cakes and Primark, which bring in six-figure numbers.

Kady McDermott: £1.3m

Season 2's Katy McDermott is only 25 but she's raked in £1.3m over the past three years in the limelight.

The former makeup artist finished in third place with ex Scott Thomas, and together made £200k each in nightclub appearances.

However, the majority of her earnings are off her own back, through her cosmetics line, By Kady which launched in 2017.

Pocket rocket Kady was on the 2016 season of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Her line, which sells beauty products and accessories makes six figures annually, and her fitness programme Body Goals By Kady makes her £150k a year.

For Instagram posts, she charges around £2k per post, and does them rather frequently, racking up 24 posts in April 2019 alone.

Gabby Allen: £1.3m

Season 3 star Gabby has cashed in on her dance and fitness skills since leaving the villa in 2018.

The former personal trainer and dance instructor launched an app called Shape Up With Gabby Allen last year and it rocket to the top of the Apple Store and is said to have earned the Liverpool-born beauty a whopping £100k.

The Scouse stunner has built a fitness empire. Picture: Instagram

She's launched a book of the same name only last month, and it's said to have raked in £75k already.

Gabby is also partnered with fitness app Fiit as a trainer, and earns £100k from that alone, and brand deals with huge brands such as AX Paris and Superdug have earned her £300k.

Gabby's book has made her £75k so far. Picture: Instagram

She also had her own clothing range with high street fashion brand Quiz, netting her £150k and had partnered with Boohoo, earning around £20k every time she travels to luxurious destinations with them for all-inclusive holidays.

Her Celebrity Big Brother appearance was priced at £75k, and Gabby's 1.1m Instagram followers mean she can charge £3k per post.

Olivia Attwood: £1.2m

Season 3 sass queen Olivia has made her fortune since leaving the villa through a number of different appearances and sponsorships.

The 28-year old charges a huge £10k an hour for PAs, and landed a huge £200k to appear on Celebs go Dating on E4.

Olivia has also appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: Extra Camp as a regular, and had an ITV series with ex, Chris Hughes, which raked in £250k.

Leggy blonde Olivia was offered £200k for her Celebs Go Dating appearance. Picture: Instagram

She took home £500k alone in endorsing brands such as Ladbrokes and Playstation and has a £200k fashion line with In The Style.

The Surrey gal boasts a huge 1.6m Instagram followers and charges around £2k per post, and does a handful of #spon posts.

Megan Barton-Hanson: £1.1m

After making it to the final of Love Island in 2018, Megan opted against nightclub PAs and Instagram sponsored posts, unlike her co-stars, but it's paid off as she's one of the few millionaires from her series.

Megan is one of the most successful women of her series. Picture: Instagram

She caught the eye of online clothing giant, Pretty Little Thing and signed an ambassador deal worth a humongous £500k.

Essex gal Megan came third in the fourth series with ex Wes Nelson, and worked as a model before going into the villa.

She's worked with a number of beauty brands such as Isle of Paradise and Avon, which have seen her bring in tens of thousands.

Jack Fincham: £1m

Dani Dyer's former other-half Jack Fincham sold stationary before heading into the villa - he's definitely come a long way now as he's laughing all the way to the bank.

The £25k in winnings set him off well, before raking in around £500k in the months after the show for nightclub appearances, not bad for a few nights of drinking vodka cranberries in Pryzms and Tiger Tigers up and down the country.

The Love Island winner has been splashing out his earnings and has got in shape too. Picture: Instagram

TV appearances on shows such as Celebrity Juice, his ITVBe show Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island and commercial deals with Lucozade and Cadbury have earned East Londoner Jack a whopping £250k.

He has a huge 2.4m Instagram followers, which mean he has the power to charge over £10k per post when working with brands.

Jack's also earned £75 in endorsement deals with McDonals and Protein World, and has launched his own pen company- Fincham London.