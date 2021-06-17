Love Island introduces brand new water bottles for 2021

Love Island is finally back on our screens, which means we get to watch plenty more couplings, re-couplings and brutal dumpings.

But while we can expect just as much drama as ever, there’s something different about this year’s show - the water bottles.

Long time Love Island fans will recognise the bottles as an iconic feature of the series since it returned to our screens in 2017.

Look who's had a glow up! ☀️ The iconic #LoveIslandWaterBottle is back with a new look for 2021!



Get yours in our shop now! https://t.co/FNDcAsIi58 pic.twitter.com/OqCTiH0fQg — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 16, 2021

Now, the accessories have had a glow up just in time for new singletons to enter the villa.

They are designed in a matte white colour and are made from stainless steel, which makes them perfect for hot and cold drinks.

Users will need to flip the straw lid for cold and hook the carabiner lid for hot beverages.

Will van Rest, ITV Director of Games, Live & Merchandise said: “The Love Island Water Bottle is one of the most recognisable items on any TV show and has been a runaway success with viewers.

The old Love Island water bottles were clear. Picture: ITV

“This year we’ve given them a refresh and they’ll be back in the Villa and available for fans to purchase to welcome back the show of the summer.”

The good news is the new bottle is available to personalise and purchase from loveislandshop.co.uk.

And it looks like the new design is going down well with fans, as one person wrote on Twitter: “Wow they had a good glow up,”

Another said: “Absolutely NEED one of these!”

Meanwhile, you will also be able to get your hands on a personalised Love Island tote bag in the next few weeks.

There are also washbags, robes, large and cabin-sized suitcases and phone cases, which can all be personalised.

This comes as Love Island is set to return on June 28, with the contestants and the crew having to quarantine in Spain.

Laura Whitmore is back to present the ITV2 dating show, while her husband Iain Stirling will also be back in his voiceover booth.