Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

15 August 2025, 07:55

The Love Island cast reunited
The Love Island cast reunited. Picture: Instagram/@_andradapop/@dejonnoelwilliams/@lucyquinnmakeup_

By Hope Wilson

All of our favourite season 12 Love Island stars spent the evening together celebrating their stand-out series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island cast have reunited in London as we saw winners Toni and Cach spend the evening with their fellow Islanders one final time.

Joining them were runners-up Shakira and Harry, Yasmin and Jamie, and Angel and Ty, as well as other castmates including Meg, Dejon, Alima, Andrada, Emma, Tommy, Conor, Megan, Helena, Lauren and many more.

While it still isn't clear whether an official Love Island reunion with Maya Jama will air in the future, the Islanders shared plenty of pictures from their latest event.

Here are some of the behind-the-scenes pictures of the Love Island reunion.

Harry and Dejon reunited in London
Harry and Dejon reunited in London. Picture: Instagram/@dejonnoelwilliams
Yasmin, Alima and Andrada caught up
Yasmin, Alima and Andrada caught up. Picture: Instagram/@_andradapop
Toni and Lucy posed for pictures
Toni and Lucy posed for pictures. Picture: Instagram/@lucyquinnmakeup_/ITV
Ty, Cach and Boris reunited
Ty, Cach and Boris reunited. Picture: Instagram/@tyishi98
Dejon partied with Lucy and Poppy
Dejon partied with Lucy and Poppy. Picture: Instagram/@poppyharrisonx
Helena and Alima reunited at the party
Helena and Alima reunited at the party. Picture: Instagram/@alimsssx
Meg and Andrada appear to have put the past behind them
Meg and Andrada appear to have put the past behind them. Picture: Instagram/@_andradapop
Toni and Cach shared some sweet pictures together
Toni and Cach shared some sweet pictures together. Picture: Instagram/@tlaites20
Shakira, Rheo and Emma posed for a snap
Shakira, Rheo and Emma posed for a snap. Picture: Instagram/@shakirakhan16
Tommy joined Dejon at the party
Tommy joined Dejon at the party. Picture: Instagram/@dejonnoelwilliams
Ty and Angel attended together
Ty and Angel attended together. Picture: Instagram/@angeliqueswift
Remell and Andrada were seen together
Remell and Andrada were seen together. Picture: Instagram/@_andradapop
Martin, Chris, Boris and Ryan posted a picture before the reunion
Martin, Chris, Boris and Ryan posted a picture before the reunion. Picture: Instagram/@chrisjmiddleton
Yasmin and Jamie sat with each other
Yasmin and Jamie sat with each other. Picture: Instagram/@__jamierhodes__
The girls shared a picture of them getting ready for the event
The girls shared a picture of them getting ready for the event. Picture: Instagram/@megann.mooree
Yasmin and Alima spent some time together
Yasmin and Alima spent some time together. Picture: Instagram/@yasminpettet111
Shea, Martin, Andrada, Chris and Remell posed for a picture
Shea, Martin, Andrada, Chris and Remell posed for a picture. Picture: Instagram/@_andradapop
Shea and Dejon celebrated the evening
Shea and Dejon celebrated the evening. Picture: Instagram/@shea.mannings
Chris and Cach first met at Casa Amor
Chris and Cach first met at Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram/@chrisjmiddleton
Conor and Remell teased they were attending the reunion
Conor and Remell teased they were attending the reunion. Picture: Instagram/@remellgains

