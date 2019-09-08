Love Island star Amber enjoys girls night with BFF Anna Vakili

Amber Gill appeared to be in good spirits. Picture: Instagram

Pizza and best mates, what more do you need when you've just split up from your boyfriend?

Newly-single Amber Gill was seen smiling and twerking on a girls night with fellow Love Island star Anna Vakili.

The Georgie beauty was seen tucking into a tasty take-away and laughing around with a group of girls, which also included Anna's sister Made who shared their antics on Instagram.

It was in stark contrast to the sombre Amber fans saw on the sofa on social media the previous night as news of her split from Greg O'Shea emerged.

Amber Gill relaxes on he sofa with pals including Yewande Biala. Picture: Instagram

"I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here" #LoveIsland winner @GOSofficialpage clears up those rumours about him and @AmberRoseGill. #LateLate pic.twitter.com/b4C1EVgZhJ — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) September 6, 2019

Amber was reportedly left heartbroken after Greg ended their short-lived romance by text.

The law student and rugby player confirmed the couple's split during an appearance on the Late Late Show on Friday night, blaming work commitments and the distance as the reason for their separation.

He denied report he dumped the 22-year-old by text, telling viewers: “Me and Amber have been chatting the last few days and the whole thing about breaking up over text isn’t true.

Read more: Is Anna Vakili growing close to Sherif Lanre again?

Greg and Amber enjoy a date after winning Love Island. Picture: Getty

"But we need to be realistic about the situation, and the fact she’s in the UK. We’re both so busy and we need to take these opportunities and protecting our careers.

“She has every brand wanting to work with her, and I’m trying to make the team for the Olympics with the Ireland sevens.

“It was over a long time, it wasn’t just one text. I’m mad about her, and I hope she’s mad about me too. Who knows what the future holds?”

Greg and Amber were only together for a few weeks before winning the show. Picture: ITV

Angry fans accused Greg of using Amber to win the show and half of the £50k prize money. He immediately set his eyes on the beautician despite knowing full well where she lived.

Fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins stepped in at the last-minute to replace Amber who was due to join Greg on the show.

The pair were seen partying together, with Maura's boyfriend Curtis Pritchard nowhere to be seen.

Love Island's Anna Vakili hosts girls night. Picture: Love Island

And now fans are predicting romance could blossom between the two of them.

In Greg's Love Island introduction he admitted he liked Maura, however the former Grid Girl was coupled up with Curtis.

They remain in a relationship but social media users predict she and Greg are a better match.

Lmao now that amber & Greg haha now split up, just watch, Maura and Curtis will be the next to break up and maura will now try and get in Greg’s pants. 😂😂🤮 You’ve heard it here first. #loveisland — ايمي (@Aimeelilyx) September 7, 2019

Seeing all these pictures of Greg's new found happy and closeness with Maura



Amber deserves and will get better pic.twitter.com/Wl5R2n41pg — Via Love (@ViaLovingFan) September 7, 2019