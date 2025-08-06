Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

By Hope Wilson

Here's what has happened between all the Love Island couples since they left the villa.

Love Island 2025 has seen many faces come through the villa doors - and leave - sometimes in a matter of weeks and others in a matter of days.

After Toni and Cach were crowned winners, fans are eager to know whether they are still together, as well as fellow top four couples Shakira and Harry, Yasmin and Jamie, and Ty and Angel.

However these aren't the only Love Island pairings giving their relationships a go, with Meg and Dejon, Conor and Megan, and Lauren and Harrison all leaving in a couple.

But where are the Love Island 2025 couples now, and who has split and who is still together?

Are Toni and Cach still together?

Love Island winners Toni and Cach are still in a relationship.

Toni and Cach's romance in the villa captured the attention of viewers, leading them to be crowned Love Island 2025 champion.

After Toni and Harrison's relationship came to crashing stop, she decided to reconnect with Casa Amor boy Cach and their relationship went from strength to strength.

Despite living in different countries, these two are determined to give their relationship a go with Toni saying: "Hopefully just finding time to enjoy one another's company. Not letting everything else take over."

Are Shakira and Harry still together?

Surprise couple Shakira and Harry are still dating.

Nobody has been on more of a journey than Shakira and Harry who eventually coupled up with each other in the final couple of weeks.

After connecting early on in the series, relations between them came to a standstill when Harry wanted to get to know Helena more, with Shakira removing herself from the triangle.

Though Shakira coupled up with the other guys, she couldn't shake her connection with Harry and eventually told him how she felt, leading to him breaking things off with Helena and rekindling his flame with Shakira.

Since finishing second in the competition the couple have vowed to give their relationship a go, with Harry confessing: "We have spoken briefly about what's next but we only recoupled in the last ten days so I think we are both living every day one day at a time."

Shakira added: "We are probably more set back than someone meeting fresh as we have had a lot of rebuilding to do before we even think about that."

Are Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Yes, black cat Yasmin and golden retriever Jamie are together.

After finding a connection during Casa Amor, Jamie and Yasmin became on of the strongest couples in the villa, with their hilarious personalities gelling instantly.

Speaking about what's next for the pair, with Yas saying: "Hopefully the usual outside world stuff. All the things we couldn't do in the Villa. Not paddle boarding. Cute date nights."

Jamie added: "Meeting each other’s friends and family and having fun together."

Are Meg and Dejon still together?

Yes, Meg and Dejon are still boyfriend and girlfriend.

As one of the most controversial couples on Love Island 2025, Meg and Dejon had a rollercoaster of a journey in the villa.

After being voted the least compatible by the returning Islanders, it looks like the pair are hoping to prove the haters wrong and make their relationship last.

Upon leaving Dejon said: "I definitely want to have a conversation with her family, get to know them and have her meet my family so they can see the real us. A lot of the Islanders saw how genuine we were and I have no doubt it will be like that with our families. After that hopefully we can move in together as I can’t imagine not living with her."

Meg revealed what was next for the pair, saying: "Proving to everyone we are actually going to stay together! Spending time together and introducing one another to family and friends."

However they may have an uphill battle on their hands as Dejon's brother and sister haven't held back when it comes to their thoughts on Meg and her family...

Are Conor and Megan still together?

Yes, these two are giving their relationship a go.

Conor and Megan had an interesting journey on the show after Megan was dumped just as the pair were getting to know each other.

Whilst Conor ended up coupling up with Helena, Toni, Emily, Alima, Yasmin, Billykiss, Shakira and Emma, he eventually found a lasting connection with Megan when she made her surprise entrance back into the villa alongside Blu.

After leaving the show with Conor, Megan wrote on Instagram: "What an experience!!! I've laughed, cried, belched & wouldn't have had it any other way 💅🏽 I've learned so much about myself throughout this journey and I am so so grateful for the love and support it's been a wild one!!

"Got what I wanted in the end 💚 off to sing hsm in the pub now xxxx"

Are Angel and Ty still together?

Yes, Angel and Ty are still in a relationship.

After finishing fourth in the competition, Angel and Ty decided to give their relationship a go on the outside world.

Whilst they are not officially boyfriend and girlfriend just yet, the pair have admitted their keen to introduce their friends and family to each other and go the distance.

Are Ben and Andrada still together?

No, Ben and Andrada split up just a week after being dumped from the Love Island villa.

Following their departure from the show, Ben and Andrada were confident they would continue their romance on the outside, however, after pictures of Ben cosying up to a TOWIE star, it appears that the pair are over.

Ben was pictured with Dani Imbert around a week after leaving the villa, holding hands at an event at Broadwick Soho.

A source who was there told The Sun: “There was instant attraction from the moment they met - they spent two hours kissing at the party it was all very intimate.

"It’s clearly very much over with Andrada as Dani seemed to be the only thing on his mind."

Are Tommy and Lucy still together?

Nope, Tommy and Lucy are not in a relationship.

Tommy left Love Island with Lucy when it was decided by Shakira and Ty that their time on the show was over. While unhappy with her decision at the time, the pair were confident that their romance would continue on the outside world.

After exiting the villa the pair did try to make a go of their partnership, however after Tommy attended an event and drank too many 'blue lagoons', he found himself smooching the same girl as Ben at the same party!

Safe to say after this Lucy and Tommy's relationship was a no go after this however they appear to be on friendly terms.

Are Harrison and Lauren still together?

Yes, Harrison and Lauren are still together.

Despite the controversy around their relationship, Harrison and Lauren are still going strong since their time in the villa came to an end.

While they are not yet official, Harrison told Heart that he was simply waiting for Lauren to meet his family before adding the 'girlfriend and boyfriend' label.

He explained: "I think a big thing for me was wanting Lauren to meet my family first before I made any big decisions because I feel like getting my family’s approval is a big thing. So I feel like in the next few days Lauren’s going to meet my family and we’ll go from there."

Are Emma and Boris still together?

No, Emma and Boris are no longer together after leaving Love Island together.

The pair were dumped during the process of getting to know one another, and have since confirmed that they have agreed to just be friends.

While Emma described them as "flirty friends", she added that the distance between them would be too much to make a relationship work.