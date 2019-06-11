Love Island viewers left fuming as Sherif’s exit was barely addressed on tonight's show

Sherif has been axed from the show following a 'mutual discussion'. Picture: ITV

The 20-year-old chef has now left the villa after he broke one of the show's rules, and the show addressed his departure tonight

Earlier today it was announced that Sherif Lanre had left the Love Island villa and the whole nation has been speculating why exactly that is.

All we know at this point is that the 20-year-old Londoner broke one of the rules - and tonight's show addressed his departure.

The cheeky chap was paired with Anna in the villa. Picture: ITV

However, voiceover man Iain Stirling's quick comment about Sherif leaving has left fans SERIOUSLY miffed.

The Scottish comedian seemed to glide over the islander's departure, and simply said: "After a chat with the producers, Sherif has left the villa, but for the other islanders... Life goes on".

#LoveIsland

Love island: Sherif has left the villa

Uk: pic.twitter.com/c7uOascZ3h — Sarah Rogerson (@SarahRogerson9) June 11, 2019

what?! that’s ALL WE GET ABOUT SHERIF? nah I want my TV licence fee back #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 11, 2019

Waited the entire episode for Ian to say “sherif has left... anyway” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/A3wkqIU9A2 — ben (@benthrelfall) June 11, 2019

The fans flocked with their hilarious memes, and continued to question why ITV2 didn't properly explain the situation.

Sherif, who was coupled up with Anna has now left the Iranian beauty without another half, and where she stands in the villa remains unexplained.

Surely they can’t just kick Sherif out and not give us any context!?! — Jessica (@Jessica_Rose_UK) June 11, 2019

#loveisland so we don’t get an explanation for sherif and im just left with this..... pic.twitter.com/5DunzSFtKH — 𝔱𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔶 𝔪𝔞𝔠𝔦𝔫𝔫𝔢𝔰 (@TillyMacinnes) June 11, 2019

Me hearing the dead announcement of Sherif's exit #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/025c3tw5S6 — TATUM (@_tatemark) June 11, 2019

Fans were baffled that the show skimmed over the islander leaving the villa, after tuning into tonight's episode expecting a whole load of drama.

ITV have kept tight-lipped about any information surrounding why Sherif decided to depart, all we know at the moment is that: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa."

Read more: Who is Sherif Lanre and what do we know about the ejected Love Island star from London?

Sherif added: "In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

"I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."

It's not known whether or not Sherif will appear on this week's Love Island: Aftersun, so I guess we'll all just have to sit tight and wait for our proper explanation.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa with the official @LoveIsland: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After