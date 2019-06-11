Love Island shocks viewers with TWO brand new female islanders following Sherif's shock exit

New girls Elma and Maura are heading into the villa tomorrow. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The two bombshells were teased at the end of tonight's episode.

Tonight's Love Island was full of romance, deep conversations and juicy gossip - but the biggest shock of all was the DOUBLE bombshell at the end of the episode.

Following the news that Sherif has left the villa for breaking one of the show's rules, Love Island's producers have dropped a huge shock on the islanders as TWO gorgeous new girls are set to enter the villa in tomorrow's episode.

One of the brand new islanders is the gorgeous Elma Pazar from Essex.

The lash technician is 26-years-old and describes herself as "a big ball of energy" so she's sure to bring some drama to the show.

She's got her eyes set on newcomer Danny and also on boxer Tommy - both boys are currently interested in Molly-Mae so Elma's arrival is sure to bring some fireworks if those feelings are reciprocated.

Although she fancies two of the buffest guys in the villa, the Essex gal claims to be a fan of the 'dad bod' as well, and said in her pre-island interview that her perfect man would be a mix of last season's Jack Fowler and Jack Fincham.

She admitted that some people can find her "annoying" as she has a "distinctive voice"... we wonder how this will go down in the villa...

Elma only has around a thousand Instagram followers at the moment, but we're sure that's set to change very soon.

Next up is Irish stunner Maura, who unsurprisingly works as a model and a grid girl, just like season three's Olivia Attwood.

The 28-year-old is looking for love and admits she is a "relationship kinda girl".

She's not too long out of a nine year relationship, but she lost trust in her ex and is looking for someone who isn't arrogant and has great banter.

The girls should be a bit scared of Maura as she's said she'd "go extreme" to get the guy she wants as she's "in there to find love at the end of the day".

She admits she's pretty talkative and has a tendency to talk over people, so she couldn't go for a quiet guy, and shared that hunky Chris Hemsworth is her perfect man.

We for one can't wait for Maura to stir things up in the villa.

She already has over 40k followers but that's sure to rise once she makes her Love Island debut tomorrow night.