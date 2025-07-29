Love Island's Toni's mum reveals truth about rumours she's 'suing ITV'

29 July 2025, 12:03

Toni's mum Leslie put the rumours to bed.
Toni's mum Leslie put the rumours to bed.

By Claire Blackmore

Leslie Laites has addressed speculation she is taking legal action against the ITV show after causing a stir on TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Toni's mum has addressed swirling speculation that she is suing ITV after making her TikTok account private.

The Las Vegas beauty's lookalike parent initially caused confusion among fans when she shared a string of videos slating some of this series' Islanders – but later deleted the posts.

Leslie Laites issued a statement this week putting rumours she was taking legal action against the show to bed and unveiled the truth behind the bogus claims.

Revealing there were others reasons behind her recent social media secrecy, she uploaded a clip of herself explaining the mystery situation.

She said: "Hello everyone, so if you watched tonight's episode and the first look, the cat is out of the bag.

"My accounts were set to private because I had other things to do, not because myself and Shakira's mum are suing ITV.

"We are definitely not, that rumour should be put to rest immediately.

"There's even a rumour that her and I were spotted in London together meeting with an attorney, also 100 per cent fake news.

"So, my advice to all of you is don't believe everything you see on the internet because most of it is probably not real.

"This particular rumour, I'm just getting on to confirm, it is not real."

The Love Island star's mum confirmed the suing claims were false.
The Love Island star's mum confirmed the suing claims were false.

After clearing up the confusion, Leslie went on to address the drama that was about to unfold during family and friends week.

The Love Island cast's loved ones have already started entering the villa in a series of emotional scenes filled with sweet reunions and awkward grillings.

Leslie continued: "I cant wait for you guys to see the episode tomorrow night and we will talk about it.

"I haven't watched tonight's yet, but once I do I will try to hop on and give you all my thoughts on that one."

She finished her chat by adding: "Other than that, I just wanted to reassure all of you that we're all good, and there's no lawsuit.

"Have a great night."

Toni's mum entered the villa this week.
Toni's mum entered the villa this week.

Leslie previously admitted that she had been on an emotional rollercoaster ever since her daughter had begun dating Harrison.

She confessed both she and her husband, Toni's stepfather, were left in floods of tears when the Vegas server ditched Cach for the two-timing footballer.

Leslie addressed her daughter's "mistakes" during last night's episode and showered Toni's current partner with praise for handling the heartbreaking dumping "with grace".

Toni and Cach have been on a romantic rollercoaster.
Toni and Cach have been on a romantic rollercoaster.

Thanking the Casa Amor bombshell for forgiving Toni and giving her a second chance, she told him: "I wanted to tell you that may husband and I adore you and we think you are such an incredible stand-up guy.

"You have handled some really sh*tty situations so calmly and with grace and elegance.

"Literally last night my husband texted me and he said, 'I didn't think the pedestal for Cach could get any higher but it just did,' because of your speech for the 'Emotional Moment'.

"You handled that amazingly. Thank you for having such a big heart and treating her so well.

"You tell your mother when you get out that I thank her for raising such an incredible gentleman."

