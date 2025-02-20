Are Luca Bish and Grace Jackson still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came in second place. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island All Stars couple Luca and Grace came in second in the TV show but what's happening with the couple now? Here's their romance latest.

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson proved their strength as a couple from the moment the model walked in as a bombshell early in the Love Island All Stars series 2025.

Ending the former fish mongers losing streak with the ladies, the pair hit it off straight away and were practically inseparable, with former cast members calling them 'boring' for staying in their little love bubble.

Finishing second overall in the 2025 series, with Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen being crowned the winners, Luca and Grace weren't without their villa tests though as bombshell Samie Elishi entered to see if she could turn his head.

Despite a bumpy few days, the Love Island All Stars couple remained strong and united - but are they still together now? Here's all the details of their relationship post villa life.

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson coupled up early on in their Love Island experience. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island All Stars couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson still together?

Fresh out the villa after an epic few weeks together, Luca and Grace are still together and tackling their normal day-to-day lives.

The couple only just missed out on the winner's title, getting 30.38% of the overall vote compared to winners Gabby and Casey's 33.37%.

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson's relationship timeline

February 2025 - Love Island journey

February was a big month for Grace and Luca as despite their strong connection, they faced the ultimate test when a girl he used to really fancy entered the villa - Samie.

Struggling with what to do, Luca made things even more tense when he chose to kiss Samie in a challenge, despite Grace specifically saying not to.

But even with all this drama, Grace and Luca managed to work through their feelings, coming out stronger than ever and even going 'exclusive' while still in the villa.

January 2025 - Luca and Grace meet

It was a tough start to his second Love Island journey for Luca who found he was unable to make connections and was anxious about the experience due to his first time in there with Gemma Owen.

However, as soon as Grace walked in he had a whole new experience as their instant attraction and bond saw them become one this year's favourite couples.

