Love Island viewers convinced Lucie Donlan is child star from Bridge to Terabithia, but did the surfer star in the 2007 film?

3 June 2019, 22:25

Lucie has been confused with a very famous child actress
Lucie has been confused with a very famous child actress. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island viewers where quick to make a connection between new contestant Lucie Donlan and a certain child star.

Love Island 2019 kicked off tonight, with 12 new contestants entering the famous villa with the hopes of finding love.

Among those is Lucie Donlan, a surfer from Cornwall.

After only a day in the villa, Lucie proved very popular with the boys, as Joe and Anton fight for her attention.

However, viewers of the hit ITV2 show were left distracted by Lucie's resemblance to a certain child actor.

Taking to Twitter, many fans questioned whether Lucie starred as the little girl in 2007 film Bridge To Terabithia.

One person commented: "Good to see Leslie actually survived after that rope swing in Bridge to Terabithia, just changed her name to Lucie and got into the villa #LoveIsland.”

Viewers are convinced Lucie starred in 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia
Viewers are convinced Lucie starred in 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia. Picture: SG

Another added: "Why does lucie look like the girl in bridge to Terabithia #LoveIsland."

For those wondering, Lucie did not star in the film, but does look a lot like actress AnnaSophia Robb.

Lucie is not an actress, and instead a surfer and model.

Speaking before entering the Love Island villa, Lucie said: "I stand out and I’m different to the usual girls that might go on the show.

Lucie is a surfer and model
Lucie is a surfer and model. Picture: ITV

"I’m more into sports as well as being glam. I can do both, which makes me stand out compared to other girls."

She added: "I’m more of a guy’s girl than a girl’s girl. I’ve got a lot of friends that are into riding bikes."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sherif and Anna already have a connection

What is Love Island star Anna’s Instagram handle and how does she know Sherif?
Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress during episode one

Where is Caroline Flack's Love Island outfit from? Where to buy her episode one denim dress
Love Island Spoilers Asset

Love Island spoilers: Lucie proves popular with the boys as Sherif reveals a connection to Anna
Marc Spelmann asset

Britain's Got Talent's Marc Spelmann hinted he was 'X' months ago in resurfaced tweet
The This Morning studio descended into chaos

This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess

Trending on Heart

Kylie opened up about her 15-month-old

Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was hospitalised after scary allergic reaction

Celebrities

The woman claims the oil cleared up her scarring in a matter of months

Woman claims miracle 'glory oil' CLEARED her acne scars in just FOUR MONTHS

Beauty

A mum panicked when she found a black mark in her baby's mouth

Mum horrified as unusual black mark in baby’s mouth turns out to be cardboard

Lifestyle

BGT asset

Britain’s Got Talent finalists 4MG’s key trick EXPOSED as you can buy ‘magic key’ online for £9
Cadbury have recalled some of their products over fears they contain Listeria

Cadbury Dairy Milk products urgently recalled over 'DEADLY BACTERIA' concerns

Food & Health

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

What time does Love Island start tonight, what channel is it on and who’s in the 2019 cast?