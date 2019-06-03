Love Island viewers convinced Lucie Donlan is child star from Bridge to Terabithia, but did the surfer star in the 2007 film?

Lucie has been confused with a very famous child actress. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island viewers where quick to make a connection between new contestant Lucie Donlan and a certain child star.

Love Island 2019 kicked off tonight, with 12 new contestants entering the famous villa with the hopes of finding love.

Among those is Lucie Donlan, a surfer from Cornwall.

After only a day in the villa, Lucie proved very popular with the boys, as Joe and Anton fight for her attention.

However, viewers of the hit ITV2 show were left distracted by Lucie's resemblance to a certain child actor.

Taking to Twitter, many fans questioned whether Lucie starred as the little girl in 2007 film Bridge To Terabithia.

One person commented: "Good to see Leslie actually survived after that rope swing in Bridge to Terabithia, just changed her name to Lucie and got into the villa #LoveIsland.”

Viewers are convinced Lucie starred in 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia. Picture: SG

Another added: "Why does lucie look like the girl in bridge to Terabithia #LoveIsland."

For those wondering, Lucie did not star in the film, but does look a lot like actress AnnaSophia Robb.

Lucie is not an actress, and instead a surfer and model.

Speaking before entering the Love Island villa, Lucie said: "I stand out and I’m different to the usual girls that might go on the show.

Lucie is a surfer and model. Picture: ITV

"I’m more into sports as well as being glam. I can do both, which makes me stand out compared to other girls."

She added: "I’m more of a guy’s girl than a girl’s girl. I’ve got a lot of friends that are into riding bikes."