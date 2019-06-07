Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s lightening bolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

Love Island viewers are in love with Lucie's swimsuit. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island surfer Lucie Donlan’s fashion is becoming almost as popular as she is in the villa.

Love Island’s Lucie has fans obsessing over her fashion choices in tonight’s show.

A particular swimsuit has caught the eyes of many Love Island viewers, who need to know where they can buy the fashion number.

The swimsuit in question is the 80s style colour one piece with a funky lightening bolt pattern.

The star has already worn the one piece on the show, leaving fans question where it’s from.

Lucie looked amazing in the 80s style thunderbolt swimsuit. Picture: ITV

The swimsuit is by a brand called Halla X Halla. Picture: Halla X Halla

One fan wrote: “I need to know where Lucie’s swimsuit is from immediately #LoveIsland.”

Another added: “Big fan of #lucie’s thunderbolt swimsuit on #Loveisland any idea where it’s from??”

And the answer is finally here!

The swimsuit is by a brand called Halla X Halla, and is called the Classy One Piece – Rave.

Fans took to Twitter to share their love for the funky swimsuit. Picture: Halla X Halla

The swimsuit is reversible, with the other side being a simple pink shade.

The swimsuit is a little expensive, and is €90, or £80.

You can buy the swimsuit here.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After