7 June 2019, 21:37 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 21:45
Love Island surfer Lucie Donlan’s fashion is becoming almost as popular as she is in the villa.
Love Island’s Lucie has fans obsessing over her fashion choices in tonight’s show.
A particular swimsuit has caught the eyes of many Love Island viewers, who need to know where they can buy the fashion number.
The swimsuit in question is the 80s style colour one piece with a funky lightening bolt pattern.
The star has already worn the one piece on the show, leaving fans question where it’s from.
One fan wrote: “I need to know where Lucie’s swimsuit is from immediately #LoveIsland.”
Another added: “Big fan of #lucie’s thunderbolt swimsuit on #Loveisland any idea where it’s from??”
And the answer is finally here!
The swimsuit is by a brand called Halla X Halla, and is called the Classy One Piece – Rave.
The swimsuit is reversible, with the other side being a simple pink shade.
The swimsuit is a little expensive, and is €90, or £80.
You can buy the swimsuit here.
