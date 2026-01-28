What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

28 January 2026, 17:53

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa
Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Lucinda Strafford and Samie Elishi seem to be confused about the status of their friendship - so what exactly happened before they went into the villa? Here's what's been said.

Love Island All Stars has welcomed bombshells Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford into the 2026 series but while many believed they were close friends on the outside, it seems that may not have been the case.

With rumours of a feud between Millie Court and Lucinda also circulating, friendships seem to be more of an issue for the newbie than her romantic relationships.

In recent episodes, we saw Lucinda choose to couple up with Ciaran Davies which "blind sided" Samie who was paired up with him. Since then, the girls have had various chats about their friendship status which seems to be the root of confusion.

For Samie, she thought they were good pals, however, Lucinda seems to think otherwise and that she has no loyalty to her fellow islander.

So what exactly happened between them? Here's a look at Lucinda and Samie's friendship.

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford has called Samie out for not inviting her to a launch party
Love Island's Lucinda Strafford has called Samie out for not inviting her to a launch party. Picture: ITV2

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie?

Old tensions seem to have risen to the surface in the Love Island villa as Samie and Lucinda discuss the status of their friendship.

While Tom Claire's ex thought they would have loyalties to one another, the Love Island Games star thinks otherwise.

Sitting down airing their grievances, Lucinda disputes the fact they are close pals and tells her: "I'm not being funny Samie, coming in as a bombshell and not hardly knowing anyone. I haven't spoken to you in almost a year, properly."

Samie was shocked by the statement and responded that they have spoken through socials which can be seen if you take a scroll back through their posts.

The brunette added: "Listen, I considered you a mate of mine, in the industry. Like, I do."

Love Island's Lucinda stole Ciaran off of Samie at the recoupling
Love Island's Lucinda stole Ciaran off of Samie at the recoupling. Picture: ITV2

But for Lucinda, she wasn't convinced that social media interaction was enough and stated: "I'm literally just saying I haven't spoken to you in almost a year. I'm not f**king making that up."

She then brought up what might be the actual issue and that's the fact Samie didn't invite her to her fragrance launch last year.

"I thought we were friends but then obviously you had your dinner party, I wasn't invited to that," revealed Lucinda. Samie defended herself by saying that she wasn't actually in the country when it took place.

On November 11th Samie posted about her event from the night before and at the same time on Lucinda's socials you can see she was in New York with her mum.

And it seems Lucinda had even more ammo as she added the Samie was making snipes at her on Snapchat "about a dress".

It's clear there's no real friendship here and what with Lucinda's rift with Millie, we suspect there's more to come.

