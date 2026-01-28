Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island Australia's Zac Nunns shocked fans with news about his ex Lucinda Strafford's current relationship status.

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford is facing heat from her ex-boyfriend after he claimed the All Stars beauty isn't actually single.

The 26-year-old made her dramatic entrance into the villa last week, strutting in as a bombshell and coupling up with Ciaran, who was getting to know her ex-pal Samie.

But while she's been lapping up attention from the boys, her former partner has revealed some suspicious details about her true relationship status.

Love Island Australia's Zac Nunns, who dated Lucinda after he met her during the 2023 series down under, told his Snapchat fans she 'officially has a boyfriend' in the real world.

Zac said Lucinda is dating someone outside the villa. Picture: ITV

While explaining the two broke up because she was approached by producers for another show, he dropped the bomb that she had 'found someone else' during filming and wanted fans to 'know the deal'.

He hinted that she was currently dating a mystery man outside the villa – but he was happy for her to take part in All Stars despite being in a relationship with the Islander.

Zac wrote online: "So as promised, my thoughts on the newest bombshell: It's always awkward when I am reviewing a season and an ex walks in the door lmao.

"A big reason we didn't work was because a third show was on the table while we were still together. So I am genuinely glad she has found someone who is cool for her to do that.

"Other than that - I think everyone in the villa should know that's the deal so let's just enjoy the show."

He dropped the bombshell statement on Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

Fans exploded into the comments section to quiz him on his alleged revelation, asking him to clarify exactly what he meant by his cryptic statement.

"Wait a min what is Zac saying about his ex Lucinda? Is she with somebody now? via his Snapchat," wrote on follower.

"Lucinda has a bf on the outside, WTF," said another.

"Nahh if shes got a man GET HER OUT! fgs," added a third.

The exes met on Love Island Australia in 2023. Picture: ITV

Lucinda has already stirred up trouble during series three of All Stars following her decision to steal Ciaran from Samie in a tense recoupling.

During the awkward ceremony, she told her co-stars: "I've come to bombshell', to which Samie jabbed: "Clearly."

She and the brunette beauty, who was initially coupled up with Ciaran, have locked horns ever since as they battle to win his affections.

The Brighton-born beauty is currently coupled up with Ciaran. Picture: ITV

On Tuesday night, Millie revealed that Ciaran had locked lips with Samie on the day beds despite sharing a bed with Lucinda.

"So, them two have had a kiss tonight. Do you know that?" revealed Millie, prompting Lucinda to ask who she meant.

After clearing up who the secret smoochers were, Lucinda went to end things with the Welsh rugby star but also teased that he could try and win her back.

While it's not obvious who Ciaran is going to choose, according to Lucinda's ex Zac, it doesn't matter anyway.