Love Island star Lucinda’s family begs fans to 'be kind' in heartbreaking statement

3 February 2026, 13:32 | Updated: 3 February 2026, 13:36

Lucinda's loved ones have been forced to defend her online.
Lucinda's loved ones have been forced to defend her online. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The All Star contestant's family published a statement online defending Lucinda as they reminded Love Island viewers that 'words have impact'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island contestant Lucinda Strafford's family have urged viewers to 'be kind' following a barrage of abuse she received online attacking her recent behaviour on the show.

The All Star, 26, stirred up trouble when she admitted to fancying Sean, 26, while his partner Belle, 27, was away in the USA villa.

She made it clear she wanted to pursue a connection with the Candyman, despite his blossoming romance with her friend.

Fans were furious at her flirty actions and branded the blonde beauty 'evil' for going after Belle's man, flooding her social media account with nasty comments and accusations.

Lucinda came under fire for her blossoming romance with Sean.
Lucinda came under fire for her blossoming romance with Sean. Picture: ITV

Now, her loved ones have been forced to defend her by issuing a stern statement to trolls who have targeted her, reminding them that 'negative' words have a 'damaging' impact.

"After tonight's episode, we just wanted to remind everyone that Love Island is a TV show," began the statement from Lucinda's concerned family.

"It's about exploring connections and being true to yourself, which is exactly what Lucinda is doing.

"The hate she's receiving is not okay on any level. Please remember that she will be coming out of the villa and seeing these comments, just like her family and friends are too.

"Words have impact, and this kind of negativity is unkind and damaging.

"Let's remember to be kind. Not only to Lucinda, but to everyone."

Her family shared an emotional statement on Instagram.
Her family shared an emotional statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@lucindastrafford

Lucinda first found herself at the centre of a storm when Belle left the villa for a few days to join a new batch of bombshells in the USA retreat.

While she stayed loyal to the sweet shop owner, despite being pursued by American All Star Carrington, the same couldn't be said for Sean, who was busy working his charm on Lucinda back in the main villa.

The flirty pair paid a visit to the terrace during Belle's absence and admitted they fancied each other, with Cindy saying: "We’re naughty Sean!"

But it wasn't long before Belle returned and realised her romance with Sean was over thanks to his interest in Lucinda.

Belle was furious after hearing about Sean and Lucinda's connection.
Belle was furious after hearing about Sean and Lucinda's connection. Picture: ITV
Lucinda told Belle she was confused by her reaction.
Lucinda told Belle she was confused by her reaction. Picture: ITV

After getting to grips that her budding relationship was over, Belle launched into an angry tirade at the pair, clearly furious Sean and Lucinda had decided to explore their connection.

"You f**k**g knew where we [her and Sean] was at," she fumed to Lucinda.

Pretending to be confused by her outburst, the 26-year-old replied: "With what sorry?"

Belle continued: "Lucinda, seriously, man just give me a minute. Yeah just now’s not the f**k**g time mate.

"I know what your f**k**g doing as well. The minute my f**k**g backs turned."

Overwhelmed by anger, she told her: "With all due respect, leave me alone!" before telling the other girls she was convinced their connection was "fake" and that Lucinda was using Sean for "airtime".

Belle told the girls she thought Lucinda's sudden interest in Sean was for 'airtime'.
Belle told the girls she thought Lucinda's sudden interest in Sean was for 'airtime'. Picture: ITV

The sweet salesman also faced Belle's wrath for his betrayal, as she told him: "Three days Sean, three f**k**g days, hear me out please three days.

"You see over there let me tell you. I’ve had a man come in been all over me like a f**k**g rash, tried to kiss me and I’ve gone ‘woah woah woah my respect for Sean.’

"Our connection has been solely based on the loyalty that we had for each other. Don’t you get that?"

Her point clearly fell on deaf ears as Sean later pulled Lucinda into the Secret Garden for a private chat and a steamy kiss.

