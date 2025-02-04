Love Island star Lucinda Strafford quits All Stars before even entering villa

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has quit the villa. Picture: ITV2/TikTok

By Claire Blackmore

The 25-year-old reportedly touched down in South Africa before turning around and flying back to the UK.

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has decided to quit the current series of All Stars before even stepping foot inside the villa.

The 25-year-old, who first shot to fame in season seven, was reportedly set to enter as a bombshell this season but changed her mind at the last minute and flew back to the UK.

The former Islander's TikTok previously hinted she had touched down in South Africa, sparking excitement among her followers.

But she later posted a clip that confirmed her shock turnaround, telling fans the experience this time around just "wasn't for her".

Lucinda shared the news she had quit All Stars on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

A source reportedly told The Sun: "Lucinda was asked to come and do Love Island again and she was really ready to give it another go.

"But she ended up being in holding for too long and wasn’t happy about it.

"She decided it would be too late for her to go in and make a connection, it was a tough call but she decided to head home.

"She thinks it’s for the best and this season just wasn’t for her."

The former Islander also told fans to "follow your gut". Picture: TikTok

After the news broke, Lucinda, who also stared in Love Island Australia, shared a video of herself in the back of car looking relaxed and happy.

She wrote a cryptic message across the footage, which said: "Respectfully this is how it sounds knowing love island all stars is not for you this year."

Eagle-eyed fans figured out the background was probably Cape Town, with many speculating she was leaving the TV show's holding hotel after making the last-minute decision.

In a separate TikTok post, the former Love Island star shared some advice with her followers about trusting "your gut" while filming herself on a plane.

She preached: "If something feels off, it most definitely is off.

"You know yourself more than anyone else. So definitely make sure to trust your gut.

"Also, if things are out of your control, let it have freedom of your mind, there’s nothing you can do about it."

Lucinda shot to fame in the 2021 series of the show. Picture: ITV

Lucinda is the latest reality star to quit this year's All Stars before being voted off by Islanders or the public.

Cast mate Ron Hall, 27, left the villa after failing to find a connection with any of the single girls.

He was coupled up with bombshell Danielle Sellers, 29, but after her flirtation with Curtis Pritchard, 28, the two came to a natural end.

Scott Thomas, 36, also decided this year's show had run its course after he exited the villa following a series of emotional conversations.

He cut his relationship off with love interest Tina Stinnes, 29, after admitting he wasn't "feeling it" and told his fellow Islanders it was his time to go.