Love Island's Lucy breaks silence on shocking voicenote as Tommy stands by her

21 July 2025, 13:39

Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley opened up about their realtionship
Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Fans were stunned when Love Island's Lucy Quinn admitted she sent the voicenote about Tommy Bradley after days of speculation.

Love Island's Lucy Quinn, 21, has broken her silence over the controversial voicenote after the leaked audio saw her declare she would couple up with Tommy Bradley, 22, to "get all the way to the end."

After being dumped from the Island, Lucy and Tommy appeared on Aftersun last night which saw the pair speak about the voicenote, with the 21-year-old confirming she did send the controversial audio.

Confessing to Maya Jama, Lucy said: "So obviously, like, we've probably all done it... sent voicenotes to friends and obviously I really did trust that friend and with the Tommy situation, I was obviously saying he's a very nice boy and that's why I wanted to get to know him."

She continued: "I did say till the end, but it weren't the final, I meant the end... I would like to be with him in the future."

Lucy Quinn has spoken out about her voicenote talking about Tommy Bradley
Picture: ITV

Lucy added: "Someone with really good morals and also before going on the show, my dad did say to me he's the kind of boy he'd like me to bring home because he's very respectful."

The star also apologised for her comments to Megan Clarke, 25, stating: "Obviously to talk about Megan as well, I should never have commented on someone I'd never met before, so I do really apologise about that because I'm not that type of girl and it was very rude of me to do that as well."

Lucy's voicenote has gone viral
Picture: ITV

The voicenote saw Lucy reveal she wanted to couple up with Tommy, with the audio saying: "I've got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday. So they said to me on Sunday they'll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I'm f****** going on one of those days.

"So they were like, get your stuff packed basically. I was like, 'I'm already packed love'. They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

They continued: "Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f****** made up. And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act.

"Because she's being a f***** little s****** in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be a nice girl and just f****** stick with Tommy."

Lucy Quinn's voicenote about Tommy Bradley went viral
Picture: ITV

Despite these scathing words, Tommy is sticking by Lucy, telling Maya on Aftersun: "You said as well, at the time, we're all just characters on the screen to her.

"I know you were very excited to be going on one of the biggest reality show's in the country... emotions were high and you were speaking to one of your close friends.

"I think it's been blown out of proportion a little bit because I've said things to my friends in group chats, which if got leaked, it might have made me look like a bad person, but it's just to your mate, you never expect everyone to listen to it."

