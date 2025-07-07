Love Island star Lucy's very famous relative revealed as she enters Casa Amor

7 July 2025, 12:21

Lucy Quinn has a famous relative
Lucy Quinn has a famous relative. Picture: Instagram/@lucyquinnmakeup_/ITV

By Hope Wilson

After causing a stir in the Casa Amor villa already, Love Island bombshell Lucy Quinn has revealed her celebrity connection.

Love Island bombshell Lucy Quinn has certainly made her mark in Casa Amor after getting close to Harrison Solomon, however she isn't the only person in her family to appear on television.

As she continues to bond with the rest of the boys, such as Harry Cooksley, Giorgio Russo, Ben Holbrough, Tommy Bradley, Conor Phillips and Dejon Noel-Williams, many fans have taken an interest in her personal life, and realised she has a famous relative.

The 21-year-old from Liverpool is actually the niece of the X Factor singer Ray Quinn, who starred on the ITV show in 2006, finishing in second place behind Leona Lewis.

Prior to entering the villa, Lucy spilled the beans on her celebrity connection, revealing the one thing people are most surprised to learn about her.

Ray Quinn is the uncle of Love Island's Lucy Quinn
Ray Quinn is the uncle of Love Island's Lucy Quinn. Picture: Getty

The Love Island star exclaimed: "Ray Quinn is my uncle!"

It looks like her family will also play a part in Lucy finding a connection on the show, with the 21-year-old stating: "I have my eye on one boy, Tommy. I think he’s just a lovely lad and he’s got good morals. I’ve been watching at home with my mum and dad. My dad said ‘I think you should pick him.’ So I want to listen to my dad on that one."

However Lucy isn't the only Love Island star with a celebrity connection, as current Islander Dejon's father Gifton Noel-Williams is a former footballer who has played for teams such as Watford, Stoke City and Burnley.

Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton Noel-Williams
Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton Noel-Williams. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Other contestants with famous relatives include season eight star Gemma Owen, whose father is footballer Michael Owen, as well as season four winner Dani Dyer who is daughter of actor Danny Dyer.

Casa Amor bombshell Jack Keating, son of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, appeared in season eight of the show, Belle Hassan, daughter of actor Tamar Hassan starred in season five, while Antigoni Buxton of season eight fame is the daughter of celebrity chef Tonia Buxton.

Season five winner Tommy Fury is the brother of boxer Tyson Fury and Molly Marsh's mum Janet Marsh is an actress.

Gemma Owen's father is footballer Michael Owen
Gemma Owen's father is footballer Michael Owen. Picture: Instagram/Michael Owen

Viewers will have to wait to see how Lucy and the rest of the Casa Amor girls (Yasmin Broom, Rheo Parnell, Lauren Wood, Andrada Pop and Emma Munro), fare in the recoupling as the boys choose whether they want to bring them back to the main villa or remain loyal to their current partner.

Meanwhile the girls, Yasmin Pettet, Shakira Khan, Helena Ford, Meg Moore, Emily Moran, Toni Laites and Billykiss Azeez are getting to know the Casa Amor boys who include, Cach Mirjah Mercer, Boris Vidovic, Chris Middleton, Jamie Rhodes, Martin Enitan and Ty Isherwood.

