Love Island's Lucy's 'voicenote' about Tommy explained
14 July 2025, 15:45
After an alleged voicenote recorded by Lucy was leaked, many fans are keen to hear what was said.
Love Island star Lucy Quinn has hit the headlines recently after an alleged voicenote sent by her spoke about her game plan to couple up with Tommy Bradley in order to win the show.
During an episode of Aftersun, host Maya Jama and guests Amy Hart, Sam Thompson and Indiyah Pollock discussed the voicenote and revealed how they felt about her alleged comments.
As we watch Lucy and Tommy's connection grow on Love Island, many fans are keen to learn more about the voicenote and what the Casa Amor star allegedly said.
But what did Lucy say? Here is everything that was said in the voicenote.
What did Lucy say in the voicenote?
The person alleged to be Lucy says: "I've got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday. So they said to me on Sunday they'll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I'm f****** going on one of those days.
"So they were like, get your stuff packed basically. I was like, 'I'm already packed love'. They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."
They continued: "Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f****** made up. And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act."
"Because she's being a f***** little s****** in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be left a nice girl and just f****** stick with Tommy."
After this audio was released online it quickly gained traction, so much so that the voicenote was discussed on a recent episode of Aftersun.
Amy Hart told the audience: "There is a voicenote that is on all of the socials, apparently from Lucy before she went in, where she says that her plan is to go in, get Tommy, stick with Tommy and make it to the end and that’s all she’s got to do is be a nice girl and she’ll get to the end.
"I mean, a lot of the comments on social media have been quite supportive of her saying, ‘Do you think that any of those Islanders haven’t had those conversations with their friends?' It’s a gameshow at the end of the day."
Maya added: “They just don’t have sneaky friends that are exposing it.”
Amy continued: “Exactly. Careful who you send your voicenotes to. She needs to learn about one-time voicenotes, I think is the lesson here.
“But also as well, she’s a Casa Amor Bombshell. She has to have a target going in, and Tommy was the easiest target."
Sam then said: “Yeah, but that’s so rogue. IF that is her, that’s so rogue.”
Maya then stated that it has not been proven that Lucy is behind the voicenote, saying: “Yeah, we have no actual factual proof, but that’s what the streets are saying."
