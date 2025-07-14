Love Island's Lucy's 'voicenote' about Tommy explained

14 July 2025, 15:45

Lucy and Tommy coupled up on Love Island
Lucy and Tommy coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After an alleged voicenote recorded by Lucy was leaked, many fans are keen to hear what was said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Lucy Quinn has hit the headlines recently after an alleged voicenote sent by her spoke about her game plan to couple up with Tommy Bradley in order to win the show.

During an episode of Aftersun, host Maya Jama and guests Amy Hart, Sam Thompson and Indiyah Pollock discussed the voicenote and revealed how they felt about her alleged comments.

As we watch Lucy and Tommy's connection grow on Love Island, many fans are keen to learn more about the voicenote and what the Casa Amor star allegedly said.

But what did Lucy say? Here is everything that was said in the voicenote.

Lucy's alleged voicenote has gone viral
Lucy's alleged voicenote has gone viral. Picture: ITV

What did Lucy say in the voicenote?

The person alleged to be Lucy says: "I've got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday. So they said to me on Sunday they'll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I'm f****** going on one of those days.

"So they were like, get your stuff packed basically. I was like, 'I'm already packed love'. They asked me for my top three boys. And told them, I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

Lucy entered Love Island as one of the Casa Amor girls
Lucy entered Love Island as one of the Casa Amor girls. Picture: ITV

They continued: "Because everyone loves him. I don't know if you've been watching it but that Megan's being sent home and I'm f****** made up. And she's being sent home because of the way she's treated Tommy. And do you know what, I'm made up that I've been watching it because I know how to act."

"Because she's being a f***** little s****** in there. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be left a nice girl and just f****** stick with Tommy."

After this audio was released online it quickly gained traction, so much so that the voicenote was discussed on a recent episode of Aftersun.

Tommy was originally coupled up with Megan before she was dumped
Tommy was originally coupled up with Megan before she was dumped. Picture: ITV

Amy Hart told the audience: "There is a voicenote that is on all of the socials, apparently from Lucy before she went in, where she says that her plan is to go in, get Tommy, stick with Tommy and make it to the end and that’s all she’s got to do is be a nice girl and she’ll get to the end.

"I mean, a lot of the comments on social media have been quite supportive of her saying, ‘Do you think that any of those Islanders haven’t had those conversations with their friends?' It’s a gameshow at the end of the day."

Maya added: “They just don’t have sneaky friends that are exposing it.”

Amy continued: “Exactly. Careful who you send your voicenotes to. She needs to learn about one-time voicenotes, I think is the lesson here.

“But also as well, she’s a Casa Amor Bombshell. She has to have a target going in, and Tommy was the easiest target."

Aftersun guests Amy Hart, Sam Thompson and Indiyah Pollock discussed the voicenote
Aftersun guests Amy Hart, Sam Thompson and Indiyah Pollock discussed the voicenote. Picture: ITV

Sam then said: “Yeah, but that’s so rogue. IF that is her, that’s so rogue.”

Maya then stated that it has not been proven that Lucy is behind the voicenote, saying: “Yeah, we have no actual factual proof, but that’s what the streets are saying."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Four contestants have been dumped following the public vote

Four contestants dumped from Love Island - including two original cast members

The Love Island first look sees Toni and Harrison discusses getting back together

Love Island first look sees fallout from Toni and Harrison's terrace tryst

Love Island exes Harry and Emma appear to be 'rekindling' their romance

Love Island exes Harry and Emma 'rekindle' romance in exclusive clip

A Grease sing‑a-long got an unexpected jolt back to 1978 when John Travolta strode onstage in full Danny Zuko regalia.

John Travolta surprises Greece fans in full Danny Zuko costume 47 years after release

The serial flirt has been through a dramatic transformation.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley looks totally different in resurfaced football videos

Love Island's first look has revealed some of the clips from the show that will be revealed during tonight's Movie Night.

Love Island Movie Night: All the clips being exposed tonight

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden met her lookalike on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Watch the moment Amanda Holden comes face-to-face with lookalike

Chris Hughes has spoken about marrying JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa

Here are all of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits, from her first appearance back in 2011 to now.

Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to Wimbledon

Celebrities at Wimbledon today

All the celebrity guests in the Royal Box on Wimbledon 2025's final day

Wimbledon

A resurfaced YouTube clip captures the 15-year-old fronting his school band, White Eskimo, offering a rare window into his life before The X Factor changed everything.

Harry Styles, aged 15, performs as a wedding singer in rare unearthed video

Dressed in simple black, guitar in hand, Amy Winehouse launched into 'Stronger Than Me,' the new single from her debut album, Frank.

Amy Winehouse's electrifying first TV performance remembered

There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight

This is the one item you shouldn't wear on a flight

Lifestyle

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes have reacted to pregnancy speculation online.

The truth behind JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' pregnancy rumours

Movie Night on Love Island will show the Islanders what they've missed

Love Island first look sees Harry exposed on Movie Night as Helena finds out the shocking truth
Andrea McLean got visibly emotional in the video.

Andrea McLean in tears as she quits UK following near-death experience

Iga Świątek is hoping to take the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles title in 2025

Iga Świątek's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

Amanda Anisimova has made it to the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final 2025

Amanda Anisimova's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

Tim Henman is a regular face on the TV during Wimbledon

Tim Henman's age, net worth, wife, house and Wimbledon career revealed

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

Wimbledon

Th eLove Island first look sees drama between Meg and Dejon

Love Island first look sees Dejon's Casa Amor antics exposed as Meg gives him an ultimatum