Love Island viewers spot blunder as Luke M sleep on sofa despite there being two spare beds

By Alice Dear

Love Island viewers were left confused when Luke M gave up his bed again for Natalia, especially baring in mine two couples had just been dumped.

Love Island's Luke M and Natalia are still in a couple despite having gone their separate ways, which has made sharing a bed very awkward.

However, Luke M has been the perfect gentleman and taken to the sofa most nights, giving Casa Amor girl Natalia the bed to herself.

Following Monday night's dumping of Rebecca and Jordan and Nas and Eva, Luke M took to the sofa yet again, even though Luke T tried to tell him not to.

Luke M slept on the sofa after splitting from Casa Amor girl Natalia. Picture: ITV

However, viewers were left confused why Luke M took to the sofa when there were "two spare beds".

One person wrote on Twitter: "If two couples have left, surely there’s two extra beds, so why is Luke M on the sofa?!"

Another commented: "Why is Luke on the sofa?? 2 couples just left.... meaning there’s 2 empty beds?"

Love Island fans questioned why Luke M was sleeping on the sofa when there were two spare beds. Picture: ITV

One Love Island fan attempted to explain the possible reason, writing: "I think it's a rule that they are only allowed in their own assigned bed. When Luke M recouples with Demi, they will be in the bed that Natalia is in. #loveisland."

Another person questioned why Luke couldn't sleep in the 'dog house' bed, which was seen earlier in the series.

Luke T tried to convince Luke M to stand up for his bed. Picture: ITV

Since entering the villa, Luke M hasn't had the greatest luck.

He first coupled up with Jess, before she was distracted by Mike, before Casa Amor where Jess fell for Ched.

Luke M then moved on with Casa Amor's Natalia, who threw on the breaks as soon as they returned to the main villa.

Now, Luke M is looking to get to know Demi, but has been served another blow as she was taken out by new boy Jamie.

Will Luke M ever find love? We hope so!

