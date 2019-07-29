Where are the Love Island girls’ dresses from? Get your hands on Amber, Maura, Molly-Mae and India’s outfits

Where are the Love Island girls’ dresses from? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s final episode will see the girls dress to the nines for the summer ball.

Tonight’s show will see the Love Island finalists prepare for their final day in the villa, as they prepare for the famous Summer Ball, which happens at the end of every series.

The boys and girls learn how to dance, they read declarations of love to one another, and – of course – the girls get to dress up in ball gowns for the evening.

For the occasion, Molly-Mae opted for a lemon yellow high neck dress, while Maura choose a sexy cutout gown.

India chose sequins for her final dress, while Amber kept her look simple and classy in a white strap gown.

The Love Island finalists enjoy their last night with a Summer Ball. Picture: ITV

Here’s where you can get your hands of the ladies dresses:

Amber

Amber looked amazing in a white gown for the Summer Ball. Picture: ITV/I Saw It First

What? Amber looked stunning for the Summer Ball in a tight white strap dress.

From? I Saw It First

Cost? £17.50 down from £35.00

Buy Amber’s dress here.

Molly-Mae

Molly-Mae channelled her inner Disney princess in this lemon dress. Picture: ITV/ASOS

What? Molly-Mae channelled her inner Belle in a high-neck yellow gown.

From? ASOS

Cost? £73.50 down from £105.

Buy Molly-Mae’s dress here.

India

India looked incredible in this sequin dress by I Saw It First. Picture: ITV/I Saw If First

What? India looked like a Hollywood movie star in a mermaid shape sequin gown.

From? I Saw It First

Cost? £35 down from £70

Buy India’s dress here.

Maura

Maura opted for a white mesh see-through dress for the ball. Picture: ITV

What? Maura opted for a very sexy number for the Summer Ball, a halter neck mesh gown with high split

From? I Saw It First

Cost? £25.00

Buy Maura’s dress here.