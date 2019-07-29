Where are the Love Island girls’ dresses from? Get your hands on Amber, Maura, Molly-Mae and India’s outfits

29 July 2019, 20:40

Where are the Love Island girls’ dresses from?
Where are the Love Island girls’ dresses from? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s final episode will see the girls dress to the nines for the summer ball.

Tonight’s show will see the Love Island finalists prepare for their final day in the villa, as they prepare for the famous Summer Ball, which happens at the end of every series.

The boys and girls learn how to dance, they read declarations of love to one another, and – of course – the girls get to dress up in ball gowns for the evening.

For the occasion, Molly-Mae opted for a lemon yellow high neck dress, while Maura choose a sexy cutout gown.

India chose sequins for her final dress, while Amber kept her look simple and classy in a white strap gown.

The Love Island finalists enjoy their last night with a Summer Ball
The Love Island finalists enjoy their last night with a Summer Ball. Picture: ITV

Here’s where you can get your hands of the ladies dresses:

Amber

Amber looked amazing in a white gown for the Summer Ball
Amber looked amazing in a white gown for the Summer Ball. Picture: ITV/I Saw It First

What? Amber looked stunning for the Summer Ball in a tight white strap dress.

From? I Saw It First

Cost? £17.50 down from £35.00

Buy Amber’s dress here.

Molly-Mae

Molly-Mae channelled her inner Disney princess in this lemon dress
Molly-Mae channelled her inner Disney princess in this lemon dress. Picture: ITV/ASOS

What? Molly-Mae channelled her inner Belle in a high-neck yellow gown.

From? ASOS

Cost? £73.50 down from £105.

Buy Molly-Mae’s dress here.

India

India looked incredible in this sequin dress by I Saw It First
India looked incredible in this sequin dress by I Saw It First. Picture: ITV/I Saw If First

What? India looked like a Hollywood movie star in a mermaid shape sequin gown.

From? I Saw It First

Cost? £35 down from £70

Buy India’s dress here.

Maura

Maura opted for a white mesh see-through dress for the ball
Maura opted for a white mesh see-through dress for the ball. Picture: ITV

What? Maura opted for a very sexy number for the Summer Ball, a halter neck mesh gown with high split

From? I Saw It First

Cost? £25.00

Buy Maura’s dress here.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Fans spotted Maura's reaction to Greg and Amber winning - and they can't deal with it

Fans can't handle Maura's face when Amber and Greg were announced the Love Island 2019 winners
Molly-Mae and Tommy came in second

Love Island’s Molly-Mae and Tommy come second place as Amber and Greg take the crown
Greg and Amber are your winners!

Love Island winners 2019: Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill take the crown
Here's what the Love Island finalist does for a living

What is India Reynolds' job? Here's what the Love Island finalist does for a living
Fans are fuming that Ovie Soko didn't win

Love Island fans fuming as Ovie Soko comes in third place with partner India Reynolds

Trending on Heart

There will be TWO series' of Love Island next year - here's how to apply

Love Island application 2020: Here's how to apply for the summer and winter versions
Here's who sang the Love Island cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love' in tonight's finale

Who sang the Love Island cover of David Gray's 'This Year's Love'?
Viewers reacted to Amber's adorable tribute

Love Island's Amber pays sweet tribute to Greg's family with final outfit
Get your hands on Caroline Flack's zebra print Love Island finale dress

Caroline Flack's tiger print dress divides Love Island fans

The Love Island final takes place tonight

Frustrated Love Island viewers claim app is BROKEN and won't let them vote
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins' relationship so far

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins' relationship timeline: We take a look back at their Love Island journey