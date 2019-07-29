Where are the Love Island girls’ dresses from? Get your hands on Amber, Maura, Molly-Mae and India’s outfits
29 July 2019, 20:40
Love Island’s final episode will see the girls dress to the nines for the summer ball.
Tonight’s show will see the Love Island finalists prepare for their final day in the villa, as they prepare for the famous Summer Ball, which happens at the end of every series.
The boys and girls learn how to dance, they read declarations of love to one another, and – of course – the girls get to dress up in ball gowns for the evening.
For the occasion, Molly-Mae opted for a lemon yellow high neck dress, while Maura choose a sexy cutout gown.
India chose sequins for her final dress, while Amber kept her look simple and classy in a white strap gown.
Here’s where you can get your hands of the ladies dresses:
Amber
What? Amber looked stunning for the Summer Ball in a tight white strap dress.
From? I Saw It First
Cost? £17.50 down from £35.00
Molly-Mae
What? Molly-Mae channelled her inner Belle in a high-neck yellow gown.
From? ASOS
Cost? £73.50 down from £105.
India
What? India looked like a Hollywood movie star in a mermaid shape sequin gown.
From? I Saw It First
Cost? £35 down from £70
Maura
What? Maura opted for a very sexy number for the Summer Ball, a halter neck mesh gown with high split
From? I Saw It First
Cost? £25.00