Love Island's Maura Higgins lands presenting role as no-nonsense agony aunt on This Morning

Love Island's Maura Higgins has bagged herself a presenting role on ITV's This Morning. Picture: ITV / Instagram

Hurricane Maura will dish out relationship advice and take on a series of challenges in the show's brand new 'Maura Than Meets The Eye' segment.

Love Island's Maura Higgins has already landed her dream job since leaving the villa – a high-profile presenting role on This Morning.

The Irish reality star, 28, will join the ITV team to host her very own agony aunt phone-in, dishing out no-nonsense advice to viewers who are in need of a straight-talking friend.

And that's not the only role Hurricane Maura has snagged, the show has confirmed she will also be taking part in a series of challenges across the country for brand new segment Maura Than Meets The Eye.

She told the Mirror: “I’m getting flutters about joining This Morning. I can’t believe it. It’s beyond my wildest dreams.

"I’ve grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the team. Mad to think I’m now part of that iconic family. Can’t wait to crack on."

The former grid girl, who came fourth in the 2019 Love Island final with partner Curtis Pritchard, won a legion of fans this series thanks to her direct attitude and hilarious X-rated comments – traits that have since helped her land her dream job.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “Maura was the stand out star of this year’s villa antics with her straight-talking opinionated views.”

She will be joining husband and wife team Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who are currently standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield whilst they enjoy their summer break, on the famous ITV sofa to speak about her exciting new gig on Monday morning.

The presenting duo will no doubt touch upon her time on the show and her blossoming relationship with ballroom dancer Curtis, who sensationally dumped former Islander Amy Hart mid-way through the competition.

Maura took Curtis to Ballymahon, Ireland to spend time with her family and friends. Picture: Instagram

But after getting together in front of the nation and meeting each other's parents during the show's famous family day, fans weren't convinced Maura's beloved Mammy Sharon liked her daughter's latest love interest when she only managed to label him as "nice".

However, following the couple's exit from the villa, Maura took new man Curtis to her hometown of Ballymahon, Ireland to spend some time with her family – and Sharon finally revealed he'd won her over.

Taking to Instagram to share snaps of the Love Island stars, she captioned one sweet photo: "Finally got to hug these two yesterday. Have missed my baby girl @maurahiggins so much.

"And after finally talking with @curtispritchard12 .. can say he is a lovely lad.

"It was a pleasure to talk to him and I'm so proud of them both."

Adding another picture of herself sharing an embrace with Curtis, Maura's mother added: "Delighted to welcome Curtis yesterday and our smiles say it all xx".