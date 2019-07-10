Love Island fans slam Maura's 'orange' face and demand she gets a new foundation

Maura's foundation doesn't match her body even after weeks in the Spanish sun. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The stunning islander usually slays her makeup looks but her foundation shade really isn't cutting it.

Maura Higgins is an absolute babe and looks stunning at all times in the villa, but there's one rather large makeup blunder that has prompted fans of the show to speak out.

The Irish model and current islander has been clocked a fair few times wearing a foundation shade that's a fair bit darker than her skin tone - even after weeks in the blazing Majorcan heat.

After heading into Case Amor, comments surrounding the foundation shade started to crop up on social media. Picture: ITV

There's a distinct difference between her face/neck and the rest of her body. Picture: ITV

28-year-old Maura clearly isn't a makeup novice though, as her glam evening looks are always finished amazingly and her eyeshadow is flawless.

Our only guess is that her foundation was matched to her with quite a fair bit of fake tan on, which could've been darker than her natural skin with a real tan.

Her shade of choice is a little warm-toned for Maura's pinky undertones. Picture: ITV

Her surprisingly 'orange' face first caught the attention of viewers on the day she and the other girls headed into Casa Amor around two weeks ago, and it's made a few appearances since.

Belle Hassan, a professional makeup artist is in the villa with the Irish beauty so it's a shock she hasn't offered her colour-matching services yet.

Maura wears the wrong shade of foundation and to make it worse she drags it down her neck and stops at her chest. The distinct line. — Sam-Rae🌻 (@LoveSarae) July 9, 2019

Can we get Maura some new foundation please? Her face and body are in different climates. #LoveIsland #tanningprobs #weveallbeentherebabes — Lucy Horobin (@LucyHorobin) July 9, 2019

Who colour matched Maura with yellow foundation seriously — Pan (@panizmd) July 2, 2019

Tweeters have spoken out about the foundation mismatch, saying things such as "Maura's foundation is too orange for her and it's really annoying me" and "Who matched Maura's foundation shade? They need sacking".

Another joked: "Can we start a petition to get Maura a foundation colour that matches her skin tone?"

Maura isn't usually lacking skill when it comes to makeup. Picture: Instagram

However, other fans of the show and of Maura have praised the islander's skills when it comes to applying makeup, despite not having any qualifications.

Hoards have asked her to do a makeup tutorial as they "need tips".

One called @bisnitt said: "Low key want Maura to do a makeup tutorial".

Well Maura, you heard the girl!