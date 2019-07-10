Love Island fans slam Maura's 'orange' face and demand she gets a new foundation

10 July 2019, 10:52 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 11:04

Maura's foundation doesn't match her body even after weeks in the Spanish sun
Maura's foundation doesn't match her body even after weeks in the Spanish sun. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The stunning islander usually slays her makeup looks but her foundation shade really isn't cutting it.

Maura Higgins is an absolute babe and looks stunning at all times in the villa, but there's one rather large makeup blunder that has prompted fans of the show to speak out.

The Irish model and current islander has been clocked a fair few times wearing a foundation shade that's a fair bit darker than her skin tone - even after weeks in the blazing Majorcan heat.

After heading into Case Amor, comments surrounding the foundation shade started to crop up on social media
After heading into Case Amor, comments surrounding the foundation shade started to crop up on social media. Picture: ITV
There's a distinct difference between her face/neck and the rest of her body
There's a distinct difference between her face/neck and the rest of her body. Picture: ITV

28-year-old Maura clearly isn't a makeup novice though, as her glam evening looks are always finished amazingly and her eyeshadow is flawless.

Our only guess is that her foundation was matched to her with quite a fair bit of fake tan on, which could've been darker than her natural skin with a real tan.

Read more: Love Island villa in shock as Maura confesses her feelings for Curtis

Her shade of choice is a little warm-toned for Maura's pinky undertones
Her shade of choice is a little warm-toned for Maura's pinky undertones. Picture: ITV

Her surprisingly 'orange' face first caught the attention of viewers on the day she and the other girls headed into Casa Amor around two weeks ago, and it's made a few appearances since.

Belle Hassan, a professional makeup artist is in the villa with the Irish beauty so it's a shock she hasn't offered her colour-matching services yet.

Tweeters have spoken out about the foundation mismatch, saying things such as "Maura's foundation is too orange for her and it's really annoying me" and "Who matched Maura's foundation shade? They need sacking".

Another joked: "Can we start a petition to get Maura a foundation colour that matches her skin tone?"

Maura isn't usually lacking skill when it comes to makeup
Maura isn't usually lacking skill when it comes to makeup. Picture: Instagram

However, other fans of the show and of Maura have praised the islander's skills when it comes to applying makeup, despite not having any qualifications.

Hoards have asked her to do a makeup tutorial as they "need tips".

One called @bisnitt said: "Low key want Maura to do a makeup tutorial".

Well Maura, you heard the girl!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Rylan Clark is presenting the new version of Supermarket Sweep

Supermarket Sweep is returning with Rylan Clark-Neal hosting - here's how to apply
Love Island USA kicked off on 9 July

How can I watch Love Island USA in the UK? How to stream the American version online
Stranger Things fans speculate about Will Byers' sexuality after this season 3 scene

Is Will Byers gay? Here's what Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has said about his character's sexuality
Love Island’s Amy Hart pictured for the first time since quitting the villa as she flies back to the UK

Love Island’s Amy Hart pictured for the first time since quitting the villa as she flies back to the UK
Love Island USA kicked off last night

Love Island USA launched last night and the villa is AMAZING

Trending on Heart

Can you tell what this picture really is?

Do you see a beach or a broken car door in this optical illusion?

Lifestyle

Kim Sears wore a spotty maternity as she attempted Wimbledon

Andy Murray’s wife Kim sparks pregnancy speculation as she reveals ‘baby bump’ in maternity top at Wimbledon

Celebrities

Lady Gaga's makeup range, Haus Laboratories is about to launch

Is Lady Gaga's makeup collection available on Amazon UK and what's in the range?

Beauty

Love Island viewers are obsessed with the covers that have featured in season 5 of the ITV2 show.

Love Island songs of 2019: The best S5 music including the cover of Snow Patrol's You Could Be Happy
Holly looked stunning in this embroidered dress

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's floral white dress

Celebrities