Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama defends Grace Jackson over Luca Bish backlash

7 February 2025, 12:04

Maya Jama waded in on Grace's drama with Luca.
Maya Jama waded in on Grace's drama with Luca. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama made her feelings known on TikTok – and she's not backing Luca.

Love Island All Stars presenter Maya Jama has spoken out in defence of Grace Jackson following her recent drama with love interest Luca Bish.

Tensions bubbled over earlier this week when the former fishmonger, 25, decided to kiss new bombshell Samie Elishi, 25, in a game of truth or dare – despite previously telling Grace, 26, he'd avoid her.

Luca's shock move sparked fury from his partner, who lashed out at the reality star when he asked if she was okay.

"You said you wouldn't kiss her but you did," Grace fumed, before adding: "Just shut the f*** up.

Grace was furious after Luca kissed love rival Samie.
Grace was furious after Luca kissed love rival Samie. Picture: ITV

"I literally told you I would be uncomfortable if you did that and you did it," she continued.

Her angry response divided viewers, with some branding the blonde model a "queen" for staying true to her feelings, while others insisted she was just being "rude".

However, All Stars host Maya Jama was firmly in Grace's corner, making her position known on social media when she weighed in on the situation.

Luca previously admitted to fancying bombshell Samie.
Luca previously admitted to fancying bombshell Samie. Picture: ITV

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood, 33, posted a video on TikTok which addressed the awkward scene.

Writing across a clip of herself sat in a car, she typed: "Watching the internet react to how Grace spoke to Luca and thinking about the way I spoke to (straight) men."

Maya replied with one word, clarifying to fans exactly where she stood on the sticky predicament.

"Real," wrote the ITV2 presenter.

Also in agreement was former Love Islander Kady McDermott, who added: "Preach."

Olivia Attwood made fun of the scenario on TikTok.
Olivia Attwood made fun of the scenario on TikTok. Picture: TikTok
Maya Jama and Kady McDermott replied to Olivia's TikTok.
Maya Jama and Kady McDermott replied to Olivia's TikTok. Picture: TikTok

In the wake of Grace's comments Luca disappeared from the game and decided to reflect on his actions, mouthing to friend Ronnie Vint that he "f***ed up:".

The couple managed to move past the drama but their relationship was tested further when Luca was chosen to go on a romantic vineyard date with Samie.

After an uneventful drink, the duo returned to the villa only to be thrust into a dramatic game of Snog, Marry, Pie.

The iconic challenge during Thursday night's episode ended with a cliffhanger as Islander Samie was yet to take her turn.

Shortly before the game, Luca and Samie were coupled up by the public in a dramatic turn of events.

Although partners usually share a bed when they've been put together, Luca made the decision to sleep outside on the daybed with his potential girlfriend Grace.

