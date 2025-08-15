Maya Jama confesses she only follows three Love Island girls following final

15 August 2025, 10:33

Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island divide.
Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island divide. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island host Maya Jama has officially taken sides after a brutal divide grew between the female Islanders during series 12.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Maya Jama has confessed to only following three of the girls from series 12 on social media, following the juicy final earlier this month.

The sassy presenter, 31, drew her battles lines on Instagram in the days after Toni and Cach were crowned winners of this year's explosive dating show by showing support to her 'favourites' online.

In the days after the dramatic 2025 season wrapped, the host decided she only wanted updates on a handful of female Islanders, selecting winner Toni, runner-up Shakira and third-place Yasmin for the follow.

But while her bold choice sent ripples through TikTok, Maya addressed the heat directly and wasn't afraid to 'stand on business' to back her choice.

The TV host has been selective with who she follows on social media.
The TV host has been selective with who she follows on social media. Picture: Instagram

"People were assuming that she only followed them because they were in the top three, but she actually started following them a few weeks ago," wrote one TikTok user.

To which Maya replied: "I followed them yesterday… after the show was finished & last time I checked I had free will to follow whoever I like lol."

For fans who were convinced she made the pick based on who came in the top three, their theory was thrown out as the glamorous TV star officially took sides.

Maya followed Toni, Shakira and Yasmin on Instagram after the final.
Maya followed Toni, Shakira and Yasmin on Instagram after the final. Picture: Instagram

Drama had been brewing between the women in the villa in recent weeks, but a major divide was apparent by the end of the series.

In one camp were best friends Toni, Shakira and Yasmin, who bonded over their vocal approach to the boys' bad behaviour.

The other featured Meg, Helena and Megan, who faced-off with their rivals on multiple occasions after they were accused of 'bullying'.

The girls hurled insults around the fire pit and made catty comments in the make-up room, which caused a string of heated arguments across the weeks.

But the female Islanders eventually kept their distance from one another until they left Mallorca.

Meg, Helena and Megan were shunned by the star.
Meg, Helena and Megan were shunned by the star. Picture: ITV

Addressing the root of the friction in the first place, Toni explained: "I think that my friends and I were the ones to stand up for what’s right and what’s wrong and we owned everything we said when others weren’t doing the same.

"We didn’t agree with a lot of people’s behaviour and were always vocal about it."

While her bestie Shakira added: "What it stems from is on day one or day two I was put in a position where I had to graft and so was deemed as a threat.

"From then on, I was treated differently. So then I found a friendship with Toni and we sort of flocked together.

"When you are a threat to someone’s relationship you are not going to be the best of pals."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Love Island cast reunited

Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

Emma and Matt Willis' sweet relationship timeline revealed

The Love Is Blind UK release schedule has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK episode release dates confirmed as season two begins

Love Is Blind

Some Love Is Blind UK couples are still together

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together from season one

Love Is Blind

The Instagram accounts for the Love Is Blind UK cast has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Trending on Heart

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends

Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Mounjaro price increases explained

Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more

News

Tom Kerridge, Dizzee Rascal and Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Pub in the Park

Win two VIP tickets for Pub in the Park in St Albans! Tom Kerridge, Daniel Bedingfield, Dizzee Rascal and more

Win

Peter Andre is at odds with Katie Price

Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies' in shocking statement about Junior and Princess

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are former besties

Real reason for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'feud' revealed after friendship fallout

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Police officers in Surrey have launched a new campaign

Undercover police pose as runners to catch cat-callers harassing women

News

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' track list titles and their meanings revealed

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement rumours
Claire's is 'on the brink of collapse'

Claire's 'on the brink of collapse' as high street favourite calls in administrators

News

Paris and Tyson Fury have wed for a third time

Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish third wedding in France

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green