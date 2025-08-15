Maya Jama confesses she only follows three Love Island girls following final

Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island divide. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island host Maya Jama has officially taken sides after a brutal divide grew between the female Islanders during series 12.

Love Island's Maya Jama has confessed to only following three of the girls from series 12 on social media, following the juicy final earlier this month.

The sassy presenter, 31, drew her battles lines on Instagram in the days after Toni and Cach were crowned winners of this year's explosive dating show by showing support to her 'favourites' online.

In the days after the dramatic 2025 season wrapped, the host decided she only wanted updates on a handful of female Islanders, selecting winner Toni, runner-up Shakira and third-place Yasmin for the follow.

But while her bold choice sent ripples through TikTok, Maya addressed the heat directly and wasn't afraid to 'stand on business' to back her choice.

The TV host has been selective with who she follows on social media. Picture: Instagram

"People were assuming that she only followed them because they were in the top three, but she actually started following them a few weeks ago," wrote one TikTok user.

To which Maya replied: "I followed them yesterday… after the show was finished & last time I checked I had free will to follow whoever I like lol."

For fans who were convinced she made the pick based on who came in the top three, their theory was thrown out as the glamorous TV star officially took sides.

Maya followed Toni, Shakira and Yasmin on Instagram after the final. Picture: Instagram

Drama had been brewing between the women in the villa in recent weeks, but a major divide was apparent by the end of the series.

In one camp were best friends Toni, Shakira and Yasmin, who bonded over their vocal approach to the boys' bad behaviour.

The other featured Meg, Helena and Megan, who faced-off with their rivals on multiple occasions after they were accused of 'bullying'.

The girls hurled insults around the fire pit and made catty comments in the make-up room, which caused a string of heated arguments across the weeks.

But the female Islanders eventually kept their distance from one another until they left Mallorca.

Meg, Helena and Megan were shunned by the star. Picture: ITV

Addressing the root of the friction in the first place, Toni explained: "I think that my friends and I were the ones to stand up for what’s right and what’s wrong and we owned everything we said when others weren’t doing the same.

"We didn’t agree with a lot of people’s behaviour and were always vocal about it."

While her bestie Shakira added: "What it stems from is on day one or day two I was put in a position where I had to graft and so was deemed as a threat.

"From then on, I was treated differently. So then I found a friendship with Toni and we sort of flocked together.

"When you are a threat to someone’s relationship you are not going to be the best of pals."